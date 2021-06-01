








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Ex-Ateneo Eaglet Stu Balmaceda upcycles trash into 'treasure'
Stu Balmaceda with his “Side B” line of upcycled bags made from discarded tarps and other materials.

                     

                        

                           
Ex-Ateneo Eaglet Stu Balmaceda upcycles trash into 'treasure'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 11:14am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Former Ateneo Blue Eaglet Stu Balmaceda has channeled two aspects of his being a point guard into his next career — being a nice alternative or backup and being creative.



When he was playing for Ateneo back then — first backing up Carlo Medina when they won a UAAP Juniors title and later on Juami Tiongson and Kiefer Ravena — he was the alternate. “A Side B,” he puts it succinctly with a laugh.



“Side B” is the name of Balmaceda’s upcycled brand of bags in which he makes use of discarded tarps and other materials in creating a line of backpacks, bicycle handlebar bags and other mobile containers. 



PBA player Frank Golla of Blackwater with one of Balmaceda's bags.



“I'm not a hardcore eco warrior, but I do want to contribute to the cause of helping the environment through simple ways,” explained Balmaceda. “This is how I can and how I can inspire others to do so —say, a bag at time or turning ‘trash into treasure’ by looking at things from a different side. People use bags and they need something durable (the pieces being stylish is a bonus), most especially here in the Philippines. Plus, we have a lot of surplus ‘waste’ materials we can use and so that's where Side B comes in.”



Previously, Balmaceda worked for an advertising agency (doing both copy and design) and did freelance work where he painted the interiors of restaurant. He also spent some time building houses for the poor. 



“Why am I doing this,” he reflected. “You know how we always want to pursue something meaningful and impactful? I've been there before when I helped build houses for the displaced, and I'm still on that track, but if I can make it cooler or something more creative, then why not? It's also an effective way for me to channel my creativity.”



“I had this idea for years and I might as well commit to it since I already laid out most of the plans way back. Right now, I’m a one-man show because I do everything from designing, sourcing, purchasing, cutting and cleaning the tarps, picking up the bags, creating content, and everything else. However, I owe a lot to close friends and my family for supporting and helping me. I ask friends to model, to give feedback, to share posts and stories online, and I just know that I wouldn't be here without them.”



Aila Torre, daughter of actor Joel Torre who also manages her father's JT's Manukan restaurant.



It has been almost a month since Balmaceda launched Side B (May 4) and the reception's been overwhelming. The first collection had three designs with 24 pieces each and they sold out in a week and a week-and-a-half. 



Summed up the former Ateneo player, “It's fulfilling but I know there's still so much more to improve on and I can only hope that things can only get better. The goal is to really turn surplus waste, like tarps, that have already served its purpose but can still be transformed into something useful for people. In the next phases, I aim to use a different type of ‘waste’ material but we'll get to that next time.”



As much as Balmaceda loved the game of basketball and he wanted to play seniors ball with the Blue Eagles, he knew that UAAP Juniors hoops was good for him. 



“As a point guard you have to see the floor well. And you should also be able to see beyond it as well.”



Those interested in Stu Balmaceda’s Side B bags can check out the products on Instagram @sideb_upcyclingph with a Facebook page launching soon.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LIFESTYLE
                                                      SPORTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lillard donates to PGH
                              


                              

                                 June 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Damian Lillard’s kindness and generosity came to fore when the NBA superstar dished out a “generous” donation to the Philippine General Hospital, which recently caught fire.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Portland's Lillard contributes to million-peso aid for fire-struck PGH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Portland's Lillard contributes to million-peso aid for fire-struck PGH


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was reportedly among the generous donors who passed the hat to financially help...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eumir Marcial's embarrassing loss a 'wake-up call', says Philippine boxing chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eumir Marcial's embarrassing loss a 'wake-up call', says Philippine boxing chief


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Interestingly, the country did not enlist its other Summer Games-bound bets Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chris Bosh: Spoelstra being Filipino helped him be a good coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chris Bosh: Spoelstra being Filipino helped him be a good coach


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Asked about the mark left by Spoelstra in his career, Bosh spoke about how the multi-titled tactician handled the pressure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The story behind James Harden&rsquo;s 'Manila Heritage' shoes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The story behind James Harden’s 'Manila Heritage' shoes


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The former MVP's kicks bore the Philippine flag’s colors and certain design elements indigent to the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Ateneo Eaglet Stu Balmaceda upcycles trash into 'treasure'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Ateneo Eaglet Stu Balmaceda upcycles trash into 'treasure'


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Former Ateneo Blue Eaglet Stu Balmaceda has channeled two aspects of his being a point guard into his next career —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serena 'feels for' Osaka, has also experienced 'very difficult' press conferences
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serena 'feels for' Osaka, has also experienced 'very difficult' press conferences


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Serena Williams said she "feels for" Naomi Osaka and has also experienced "very difficult" press conferences in her career...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic anxiety leaves Japanese sponsors counting the cost
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic anxiety leaves Japanese sponsors counting the cost


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo 2020 was supposed to be a marketing bonanza, but public opposition and a possible spectator ban over virus fears have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Davis questionable for Lakers in Game 5 vs Suns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davis questionable for Lakers in Game 5 vs Suns


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed star forward Anthony Davis as questionable for the next game of their first round Western...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Grandmaster Sadorra talks about the Indios Bravos and their Indonesian import
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Grandmaster Sadorra talks about the Indios Bravos and their Indonesian import


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 34-year-old chess Grandmaster juggles his duties at home in New York while teaching his wards at Hunter College and while...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with