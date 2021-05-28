








































































 




   







   















Eumir Marcial to train with USA Boxing in Colorado Springs
                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 5:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) is sending Eumir Marcial to the United States Olympic Boxing Training Center in Colorado Springs and possibly along with fellow Tokyo Olympics-bound Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam.



“On instructions of ABAP president Ricky Vargas, I contacted my counterparts in USA Boxing (the American boxing federation) and they graciously granted our request for Eumir and one ABAP coach to join the camp,” said ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson.



And if USA Boxing allows it, Picson said they also might send Magno, Petecio and Paalam along with their coaches to the same camp with Marcial.



The 2019 World Championship middleweight silver medalist was originally scheduled to directly fly to Thailand after the ongoing ASBC Championships in Dubai but the plan will no longer be pushing through since the Thais are now all foreign visitors to apply for visas due to the recent spike COVID-19 cases.



And Marcial has none.



Good thing ABAP learned of the Colorado Springs training camp that will be attended by the six American Olympic qualifiers and several other pugs from different countries.



Picson said ABAP’s Thai counterparts had originally requested their foreign ministry to facilitate the issuance of a Thai visa while Marcial was in Los Angeles early this year.



“Unfortunately, Eumir was unable to pick up his visa while he was in LA. And when he was in Zamboanga and decided to go to Thailand, his passport arrived late in Manila and the Thai Embassy could no longer entertain his application,” said Picson.



ABAP tried to work out a way where he could apply in Dubai, but the effort was also unsuccessful.



Magno, Petecio, Paalam and some members of the national team flew to Muak Lek, Thailand last March without any hitch since a visa was not required back when the COVID-19 cases was not as alarming as of present.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

