Azkals goalie Etheridge gets hitched ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Neil Etheridge
Twitter/Neil Etheridge

                     

                        

                           
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 11:52am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Azkals veteran goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has tied the knot with longtime partner Alexandra Solera ahead of the Philippine Azkals' campaign in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.



The Birmigham City FC player posted the update on his Instagram on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).










Etheridge and Solera were wed on Tuesday, May 18 (Wednesday, May 19 in Manila), after almost a year from their initial wedding date in June 2020.



The pair were forced to postpone the ceremony due to lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom at the time.



The milestone in Etheridge's life comes just weeks before he is expected to join the Azkals in preparation for the joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.



The Azkals will be playing against Guam, China, and Maldives in the qualifiers set in China in a bubble setup.



