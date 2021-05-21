Azkals goalie Etheridge gets hitched ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Azkals veteran goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has tied the knot with longtime partner Alexandra Solera ahead of the Philippine Azkals' campaign in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Birmigham City FC player posted the update on his Instagram on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Etheridge and Solera were wed on Tuesday, May 18 (Wednesday, May 19 in Manila), after almost a year from their initial wedding date in June 2020.

The pair were forced to postpone the ceremony due to lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom at the time.

The milestone in Etheridge's life comes just weeks before he is expected to join the Azkals in preparation for the joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The Azkals will be playing against Guam, China, and Maldives in the qualifiers set in China in a bubble setup.

Etheridge has been named vice-captain of the team with veteran Stephan Schrock pegged as skipper.