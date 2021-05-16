Veteran Mark Yee joins Manila Chooks 3x3 pool

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Chooks TM bolstered its training pool for the 2021 FIBA 3x3 Lipik Challenger in Croatia next week with the addition of seasoned cager Mark Yee.

Yee, 39, is coming off a historic championship and Finals MVP run with Davao Occidental in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season held in Subic bubble last March.

In Manila Chooks TM, Yee is expected to bring leadership and versatility with mainstays Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Dennis Santos and Zach Huang under the tutelage of head trainer Aldin Ayo.

"Mark Yee is a good addition to our pool since he stretches the floor and has been known to be a good defender in the post," said Ayo.

The 3x3 club will compete in Croatia on May 21-22, starting with a qualifying draw stint against Croatia's Split, Puerto Rico's San Juan, Germany's Bielefeld TSVE and Dusseldorf LFDY plus the winner of Quest tournament in Russia.

Yee and Manila Chooks TM have been training at the Lucena Convention Center under a bubble setting since last week after the go-signal of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and Quezon’s local government unit.

"We would like to thank GAB, headed by chairman Baham Mitra, for helping us find a training venue for our team. We are also grateful to Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez and provincial sports head Jonas Guiao for accommodating our team," added Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

Joining the squad in the Quezon bubble are practice player Jom Sollano, staff member Mark Ordoñez, coaches McJour Luib and Marvin Pangilinan.