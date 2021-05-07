Kiefer Ravena raves about joining Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson with Jordan brand

MANILA, Philippines — Luka Doncic. Zion Williamson. Russell Westbrook. Kiefer Ravena.

The young man dubbed “The Phenom” is now on the same brand as these well-known and top basketball players.

“Blue Mamba” has been recognized for his exploits on the basketball court where he has carved out a name for himself in literal blood, sweat, tears and championships.

Ravena made the news last Tuesday, May 4, when he was named to be the first Filipino signed to the Jordan brand.

“It feels great,” admitted Ravena to be on the same brand line and if only on the same sentence as Doncic, Williamson, Westbrook, and many other greats signed to the great Michael Jordan’s sports apparel line.

Like Jordan’s basketball career wherein he is acknowledged as the greatest to ever play the game of basketball, his Jordan brand has been transcendent. A cultural phenomenon that few sports gear has transcended (perhaps save for Converse’s Chuck Taylor and Adidas’’ Superstar).

“At the same time, there are responsibilities just being around them,” added Kiefer. “You have to be presentable, play well every single time, and be professional on and off the court.”

Luckily for Kiefer, he has had a lot of practice in this since he came into the spotlight some 15 years ago while playing ball in the elementary level.

“The Jordan 9s were my first Jordans,” he recounted. “I was born in the early 1990s so I had an idea of Michael was. I also knew he was idolized by a lot of people.”

Ravena also acknowledged that the discussion with the Jordan Brand began last year right when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world.

And while staying home, it afforded Kiefer and many other basketball and non-basketball enthusiasts to watch "The Last Dance," the documentary that recounted Jordan’s career as well as the Chicago Bulls’ incredible championship run of the 1990s.

“The Last Dance allowed us to stroll down memory lane with every episode. For me, it was a short experience (because I was very young at that time) but for many it was the childhood they remember.”

“And being on the Jordan brand motivates me further."