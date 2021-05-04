Kiefer Ravena first Filipino athlete to sign with iconic Jordan brand

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena on Tuesday became the newest athlete — and first Filipino — to join the iconic Jordan Brand.

This was confirmed on Michael Jordan's official Instagram page.

In a press release sent Tuesday, the brand said that "Ravena’s authentic passion and love for the game makes him a perfect addition to the Jordan Brand."

“We’re inspired by Manila’s basketball culture and are thrilled to welcome our first Filipino athlete to the Jordan family,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

“Basketball has a powerful influence on youth culture around the globe, and Kiefer can inspire future generations of ballers to make an impact in their hometowns and beyond. We are united by a shared love for the game, and Kiefer – a two-time UAAP MVP and Champion – represents the passion and love for basketball that you see all over the Philippines.”

Ravena won two championships for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in his collegiate career in the UAAP where he was also part of the Mythical Five thrice, and was league MVP in 2014 and 2015.

Known as "The Phenom," Ravena went on to become the second overall pick in the 2017 PBA draft after being selected by NLEX Road Warriors, where he became an All-Star just the year after.

“It’s an honor for me to be part of this basketball family. I’m both thankful and excited to be the first Filipino to be a member of the Jordan Brand,” Ravena said.

"Seeing how MJ played during his time in the NBA, I collected his shoes and wanted to be a part of his camps in the U.S. My first pair of basketball shoes were Jordan 9s."

He has career averages of 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in just a bit over three seasons in Asia’s oldest professional basketball association.

Ravena joins a star-studded roster of household names from both the NBA and WNBA, including Zion Williamson, Bam Adebayo, Chris Paul, Satou Sabally, Luka Don?i?, Jayson Tatum, Asia Durr, and Kia Nurse.

Only China's Guo Ailun is also a Jordan Brand athlete in Asia.

“Being in the same family as MJ and so many other names synonymous with greatness - I want to be a part of that. Being in the Jordan Brand family motivates me because I know I’m joining something special," Ravena said.

"I still can’t believe that I’m part of the Jordan Brand Family," he said in a post on his Instagram.