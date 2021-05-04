ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Kiefer Ravena first Filipino athlete to sign with iconic Jordan brand
Photo shows Kiefer Ravena, the newest member of the Jordan brand family.
jumpman23 on Instagram

Kiefer Ravena first Filipino athlete to sign with iconic Jordan brand

(Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena on Tuesday became the newest athlete —  and first Filipino — to join the iconic Jordan Brand. 

This was confirmed on Michael Jordan's official Instagram page. 

In a press release sent Tuesday, the brand said that "Ravena’s authentic passion and love for the game makes him a perfect addition to the Jordan Brand."

“We’re inspired by Manila’s basketball culture and are thrilled to welcome our first Filipino athlete to the Jordan family,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

“Basketball has a powerful influence on youth culture around the globe, and Kiefer can inspire future generations of ballers to make an impact in their hometowns and beyond. We are united by a shared love for the game, and Kiefer – a two-time UAAP MVP and Champion – represents the passion and love for basketball that you see all over the Philippines.” 

Ravena won two championships for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in his collegiate career in the UAAP where he was also part of the Mythical Five thrice, and was league MVP in 2014 and 2015.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jordan (@jumpman23)

Known as "The Phenom," Ravena went on to become the second overall pick in the 2017 PBA draft after being selected by NLEX Road Warriors, where he became an All-Star just the year after.

“It’s an honor for me to be part of this basketball family. I’m both thankful and excited to be the first Filipino to be a member of the Jordan Brand,” Ravena said. 

"Seeing how MJ played during his time in the NBA, I collected his shoes and wanted to be a part of his camps in the U.S. My first pair of basketball shoes were Jordan 9s."

He has career averages of 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in just a bit over three seasons in Asia’s oldest professional basketball association.

Ravena joins a star-studded roster of household names from both the NBA and WNBA, including Zion Williamson, Bam Adebayo, Chris Paul, Satou Sabally, Luka Don?i?, Jayson Tatum, Asia Durr, and Kia Nurse. 

Only China's Guo Ailun is also a Jordan Brand athlete in Asia. 

“Being in the same family as MJ and so many other names synonymous with greatness - I want to be a part of that. Being in the Jordan Brand family motivates me because I know I’m joining something special," Ravena said. 

"I still can’t believe that I’m part of the Jordan Brand Family," he said in a post on his Instagram.

JORDAN BRAND KIEFER RAVENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It’s Turo calling
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 4, 2021 - 12:00am
I got a welcome phonecall from coach Turo Valenzona the other day and we talked about old times, in particular his basketball journey from his YCO playing days to his coaching career in the collegiate and pro r...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo stint &lsquo;very realistic&rsquo; for Gilas 3x3
Tokyo stint ‘very realistic’ for Gilas 3x3
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
PBA veteran Karl Dehesa said yesterday the Philippine 3x3 team has “very realistic” chances to book a ticket to...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Olympic boxer charged with killing lover, unborn child
Ex-Olympic boxer charged with killing lover, unborn child
1 hour ago
Puerto Rican former Olympic boxer Felix Verdejo was charged Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) with killing his lover and their...
Sports
fbfb
Kiefer Ravena first Filipino athlete to sign with iconic Jordan brand
Kiefer Ravena first Filipino athlete to sign with iconic Jordan brand
1 hour ago
"I still can’t believe that I’m part of the Jordan Brand Family," he said in a post on his Instagram.
Sports
fbfb
Cepeda, 86
By Joey Villar | May 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Dominador Cepeda, former Games and Amusements Board chairman and member of the Philippine Sports Commission board, passed away last Saturday.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Curry powers Warriors as Pelicans' playoff hopes fade
Curry powers Warriors as Pelicans' playoff hopes fade
10 minutes ago
Stephen Curry erupted for 41 points as the Golden State Warriors stayed on course for a postseason berth with a 123-108 victory...
Sports
fbfb
PNVF taps Olympic champion as women&rsquo;s coach
PNVF taps Olympic champion as women’s coach
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation has tapped Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Jorge Edson Souza de Brito to coach...
Sports
fbfb
Tsukii bags gold in Portugal
Tsukii bags gold in Portugal
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Junna Tsukii delivered a tour de force performance worthy of a Tokyo Olympics berth as she topped the Karate...
Sports
fbfb
Lapu-Lapu faces tall order vs Mandaue
Lapu-Lapu faces tall order vs Mandaue
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
After surviving a dreaded double-knockout quarterfinals, the resilient ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu squad faces another sudden death...
Sports
fbfb
Batangas welcome site for practices
Batangas welcome site for practices
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
PBA teams won’t mind spending extra travel time to and from Batangas City every day if their proposed practices in the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with