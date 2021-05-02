Morado speaks out on skipping national team tryouts amid safety concerns

MANILA, Philippines — Jia Morado has decided to make her stand clear on why she opted out of attending the national team tryouts currently being held in Subic.

Having been a mainstay in the volleyball team's national program for years, Morado cited health and safety reasons as her consideration in begging off.

Just to explain why I didn’t attend the tryouts: pic.twitter.com/KktrMyZYSe — Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) May 1, 2021

"I would have loved to take part in the tryouts scheduled by the [Philippine National Volleyball Federation] this week in Subic. However, I personally decided to beg off from the tryouts out of an abundance of caution," wrote Morado on a statement published on social media.

"It is true that health and safety concerns, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, made me hesitate to take part in the tryout," she continued.

Morado said that athletes who were set to take part in the tryouts were advised to quarantine for 14 days before the event, but she had only received this information with 11 days left until the tryouts.

Her inability to follow the protocol made Morado feel unsafe to go to the tryouts for herself and for her family members.

She also expressed concern about having to travel to Mall of Asia in Pasay before heading to Subic.

"I was also informed that we were going to travel to MOA and Subic, and then home agian, which could possibly be infection points," said Morado.

"What is usually done in sports training is to have a certain quarantine period before getting together," she said.

The Creamline Cool Smashers setter also revealed that she and other members of the national team pool expressed their concerns with the health and safety protocols with the Athletes' Commission so that their points will be considered and addressed.

Morado, however, lauded those who still attended the tryout in spite of the health crisis.

"I deeply respect my teammates who decided to still attend the tryouts, though they may also have the same worries about the pandemic," said Morado.

"From my point of view, however, and after careful discussion with family and doctors of high risk members within my circle, I opted not to take the same risk in the Subic bubble," she said.

Morado was one of a number of volleyball mainstays who were notably absent in the tryouts, Alyssa Valdez, Kalei Mau, Myla Pablo, and Dawn Macandili also begged off from attending.

The former Ateneo star clarified, however, that although she begged off from the tryouts this time, that does not mean there is any disinterest or lack of commitment to join the national team.

"I've asked for understanding that my failure to attend the tryouts does not reflect any disinterest or lack of commitment to join the national team, and I believe it is the same for the others who could not attend as well," said Morado.

"As I have willingly committed myself and served the team these past few years, I am willing to do so again should the opportunity present itself and the circumstances be better," she concluded.