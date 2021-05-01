ESPORT
Tryout absentees still have shot at national volleyball team
Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon "Tats" Suzara gives a message to the 16 aspirants — a mix of veterans and promising collegiate players — answering the whistle in the PNVF tryouts for the national women’s volleyball team at the Subic Gym on Wednesday.
PNFV

Tryout absentees still have shot at national volleyball team

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 3:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – The top players who missed the national women’s volleyball team tryout in Subic a few days ago could still make it to the squad seeing action in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in November.

“If we really want to win a medal in SEA Games, we really need to send the best that we have,” said PNVF board member and national team committee co-chairman Tonyboy Liao during Noli Eala’s Power and Play Saturday.

Only 16 of the 40 players invited attended the tryout supervised by national coach Odjie Mamon, citing various reasons including health concerns.

Despite the absences, Liao said the PNVF board can sill decide to be more understanding and make space for the missing stars headed by Alyssa Valdez, Kalei Mau, Jia Morado, Myla Pablo and Dawn Macandili.

And since most of the absentees play in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), plans have now been hatched to include the national squad, including the younger pool members who are not playing, in the bubble of the league’s first season as a pro set late June or early July in Calamba, Laguna or Subic.

The arrangement will give Mamon an opportunity to hold practice sessions inside the bubble during the PVL conference without fear of contracting the global health malady.

And since all the players in their wish list will be there, the team could conduct exhibition games against all 10 clubs including powerhouse Creamline, F2, Petro Gazz, PLDT and Cignal for all of the league’s two-month duration.

“I think the president has agreed in principle to the idea,” said PVL president Ricky Palou referring to PNVF chief Ramon Suzara. “That’s how we prepared in the men’s team in the Spikers’ Turf and we all know it resulted to a silver medal in the SEA Games.”

Meanwhile, Liao said the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) has offered the PNVF to host the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship after China withdrew from hosting from hosting it in August.

“It was offered and we’ve discussed it in the board,” said Liao.


