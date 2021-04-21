ESPORT
â€˜Ineligibleâ€™ Sotto drew interest from NBA teams, agent claims
Kai Sotto during the NBA Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago.

'Ineligible' Sotto drew interest from NBA teams, agent claims

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto was deemed ineligible for the 2021 NBA draft, but otherwise, he would probably have a good chance of being selected by an NBA team.

This was revealed by Sotto's agent Joel Bell, who claimed he had discussions with "several teams" to take Sotto in the draft.

"As his NBA agent, I had talks with several teams and he was going to be drafted," Bell told the media in a press conference on Wednesday.

"Several teams said they were going to draft him. We don't know what spot yet because we hadn't got that far... obviously that's off the table at this point because he's not eligible for the 2021 Draft," he added.

Only having graduated High School earlier this month, Sotto was deemed ineligible by the NBA Players' Association since he would need to be a year removed from High School.

While it came as a surprise to many, it cannot be helped that the Filipino wunderkind needs to wait a little longer.

"He is eligible starting a year after his graduation class in the year 2022," said EastWest Private's Patty Scott.

In the meantime, Sotto will be seeing action in another top basketball league in the National Basketball League in Australia.

The former Ateneo Blue Eaglet signed a multi-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers as the next step toward reaching the NBA.

