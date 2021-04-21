Kai Sotto
FIBA
Australia-bound Sotto to still play for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers, FIBA Asia Cup
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 11:34am
MANILA, Philippines – Despite his new commitment with Australian team Adelaide 36ers, Kai Sotto will still see action with the national team.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Sotto reaffirmed his commitment to Gilas Pilipinas with promises to play in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the FIBA Asia Cup starting June this year.
The 18-year-old, who has signed a multi-year deal with the 36ers, was set to play for Gilas in the cancelled FIBA Asia Cup third window qualifiers in Doha, Qatar earlier this year.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended