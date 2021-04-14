ESPORT
Jazz silence Thunder to return to winning ways; Clippers win 6th straight
Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 13, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MELISSA MAJCHRZAK / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jazz silence Thunder to return to winning ways; Clippers win 6th straight

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz returned to the win column after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 106-96, at the Vivint Arena in Utah on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Jazz moved on from a stunning loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) with a huge second half to turn an early double-digit deficit into a blowout win.

After trailing by as much as 17 points in the opening salvo, the Jazz outscored the Thunder in the third quarter 33-16 to turn the tides to their favor.

This was their fourth game without Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, who is out due to an ankle sprain he suffered in the Jazz's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz have won all but one of their matchups with Clarkson in the sidelines.

Bojan Bogdonavic led five Jazz players in double figures with 23 points while Donovan Mitchell chipped in 22.

Luguentz Dort had a career game in the loss with 42 points for the Thunder.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers continued to roll with a 126-115 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Paul George led the team in multiple stat lines with 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

The streaking Clippers thus keep themselves within striking distance of Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

In other games, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to limp sans stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis as they held on for the win against the Charlotte Hornets, 101-93.

The Atlanta Hawks, for their part, held off the Toronto Raptors, 108-103 behind Clint Capela's double-double of 19 points and 21 rebounds.

The Phoenix Suns also took a win over the Miami Heat, 106-86.

In the last game of the day, the Boston Celtics outlasted the Portland Trailblazers, 116-115.

