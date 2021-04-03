Jazz continue rolling with 8th straight win; Suns rout Thunder

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz continued their bright regular season after posting their eighth straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls, 113-106, on Friday at Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah (Saturday, Manila time).

The Jazz held off Chicago for their 21st straight win at home — a franchise best.

With Donovan Mitchell back after missing their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Jazz asserted dominance for most of the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, they were up by as much as 17 points over the visiting Bulls.

Mitchell topped all scorers with 26-points while Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson chipped in 19 off of the bench.

The Jazz remain atop the Western Conference standings with a 37-11 slate, a good three games clear of second ranked Phoenix Sun's, who are also on a winning streak of their own.

The Suns won over the Oklahoma City Thunder also on Saturday, 140-103.

Devin Booker's 32 points paced the Suns in a virtually wire-to-wire victory over the Thunder. Phoenix's biggest lead was the margin of victory at 37.

Apart from Booker, five other Suns players finished in double-digit scoring with Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson leading the supporting cast with 17 points each.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double of 47 points and 12 rebounds propelled the Milwaukee Bucks past the Portland Trail Blazers, 127-109.

For their part, the Los Angeles Lakers made easy work of the Sacramento Kings sans LeBron James, 115-94.

The Atlanta Hawks also tallied a win after a convincing 23-point victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, 126-103.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 26 points in the victory.

Meanwhile the Memphis Grizzlies survived Karl-Anthony Towns' 30 points with a 120-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jonas Valaciunas had 19 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Grizzlies.

The Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics also tallied wins over their respective opponents.