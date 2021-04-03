Raptors embarrass Warriors sans Curry, Green

MANILA, Philippines — The Toronto Raptors steamrolled the Golden State Warriors in a 53-point romp, 130-77, at Tampa, Florida on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Without starters Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors couldn't find any offensive rhythm against their 2019 NBA Finals tormentors.

Save for the first quarter, the game was hardly a competitive one with the Raptors leading Golden State at one point by 61 points.

The historic blowout is the Raptors' most decisive win in franchise history and the biggest by any NBA team since December 2018.

It's tied for the 21st-highest blowout in NBA history, and the 4th-largest margin of victory since 2000.

Pascal Siakam led the romp with his 36 points in just three quarters while Gary Trent Jr. had 24 points and a second-best plus-minus of 54 in league history.

OG Anunoby chipped in with 21 markers in the game.

Meanwhile for the Warriors, only three players reached double figures in scoring with Andrew Wiggins scoring the most with 15 points in the lopsided affair.