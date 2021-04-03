ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Fil-Am son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper declares for NBA draft
Ron Harper Jr.
Rutgers University

Fil-Am son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper declares for NBA draft

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2021 - 10:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Ron Harper Jr., the Filipino-American son of five-time NBA champion and Bulls player Ron Harper has declared for the NBA draft on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Harper Jr., born to Filipina Maria Pizzaro, plays for Rutgers University in the Big Ten Conference of the US NCAA Division I and reached the second round of this year's edition of the NCAA Tournament.

The Rutgers junior posted on his Instagram to reveal his decision to put his name into the NBA draft with two more years of eligibility left in college.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 24? (@ron.harper.jr)

The Fil-Am hooper thanked his team and those who had been with him in his journey so far.

"I will be entering my name into the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility," wrote Harper Jr.

"This has been a life long dream of mine that Rutgers University has put me in the position to chase. Thank you Rutgers Nation for your support," he concluded.

Though having declared for the draft, Harper Jr. is keeping his options open by not hiring an agent at this time and can still pull out of his decision days prior to the draft.

In his third year with Rutgers, Harper Jr. played 27 games and averaged 32 minutes per outing. He posted norms of 14.9 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists every game.

His most recent game against University Houston, Harper Jr. was limited to only six points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Harper Jr. has seen basketball action in the Philippines in the SM-National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) High School Championships.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Basagan na ng mukha': Casimero eager to face Rigondeaux in unification bout
'Basagan na ng mukha': Casimero eager to face Rigondeaux in unification bout
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Casimero made his intentions clear that he was open and very eager to take on the two-time...
Sports
fbfb
Taulava isn&rsquo;t about to fade yet
Taulava isn’t about to fade yet
2 days ago
Asi Taulava, the first player to play in four different decades in the PBA, is still eager to get going as a baller.
Sports
fbfb
Zamar takes rein in SMB squad
Zamar takes rein in SMB squad
By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
San Miguel Beer has tapped assistant coach Boycie Zamar to lead the franchise as it ventures into a new front the PBA 3x...
Sports
fbfb
Olympic torch relay barred from Osaka public roads, says governor
Olympic torch relay barred from Osaka public roads, says governor
18 hours ago
The Olympic torch relay will not be run on public roads in Osaka city given rising virus cases, the Japanese region's governor...
Sports
fbfb
Laguna, Camarines clash in PCAP All-Filipino Finals
Laguna, Camarines clash in PCAP All-Filipino Finals
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
It’s the Laguna Heroes versus the Camarines Soaring Eagles in the All-Filipino Conference finals of the Professional...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Brandon Vera now stablemates with ex-rival Aung La N Sang
Brandon Vera now stablemates with ex-rival Aung La N Sang
By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
The 43-year-old veteran, who also fights out of his own Alliance Training Center here in the Philippines, recently joined...
Sports
fbfb
Raptors embarrass Warriors sans Curry, Green
Raptors embarrass Warriors sans Curry, Green
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Save for the first quarter, the game was hardly a competitive one with the Raptors leading Golden State at one point by 61...
Sports
fbfb
First-place Nets hammer Hornets; Sixers keep pace in East standings
First-place Nets hammer Hornets; Sixers keep pace in East standings
23 hours ago
Jeff Green scored a team-high 21 points as the Brooklyn Nets became the first Eastern Conference team to win 20 home games...
Sports
fbfb
Defending champ Barty reaches Miami Open final
Defending champ Barty reaches Miami Open final
1 day ago
World number one Ashleigh Barty booked a return to the Miami Open final on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) with a 6-3, 6-3...
Sports
fbfb
Mineski launches interschool Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney
Mineski launches interschool Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney
By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Open to senior high school and college students aged 16 to 22 years old, the competition will run from April 13 to May 7 with...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with