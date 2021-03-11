Galaxy of stars to brighten PVLâ€™s maiden pro season

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League will have a smorgasbord of stars on its plate when it opens its first season as a pro on May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna after F2 Logistics joined the league Thursday.

“To our supporters who we definitely consider as part of the team, thank you for rallying with us and we feel blessed to have you by our side,” said F2 in its official Twitter account.

“It is also because of you that we announce that PVL will be the arena that we will continuously hone our skills and characters,” it added.

The Cargo Movers thus became the fifth team that went on a PVL exodus from the Philippine Superliga, accompanying PLDT, Cignal, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Sta, Lucia Realty.

It also joined PVL regulars Creamline, Petro Gazz, BanKo Perlas, Choco Mucho, Bali Pure, guest team Army and new squad Unlimited Athletics Club.

F2 brings in the same team that lorded it over the PSL five times and would be headed by Abi Marano, Majoy Baron, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili and Kianna Dy.

The exodus practically completed a long-sought Philippine volleyball unity as it puts together the country’s best club teams including an intriguing clash between F2 and the PVL’s cream of the crop — Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers.