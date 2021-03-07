ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
What to expect on NBA All-Star Night
A general view of State Farm Arena during NBA All-Star 2021 on March 6, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
JOE MURPHY / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2021 - 1:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but that hasn't stopped the NBA from staging one of its biggest events in NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.

Though condensed into just a night of festivities, the NBA is set to banner the best of its stars with its iconic exhibition events.

The Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest will take place before the All-Star game between Team LeBron and Team Durant.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Dunk Contest will highlight the All-Star game's halftime break.

The All-Star game will once again use the "Elam Ending" where a target score is set at the end of the first three quarters and the first team to reach the target wins the game.

For the All-Star game, 24 points will be used in the calculation of the final target score in honor of the late Kobe Bryant -- the same process used in last year's All-Star game.

The night's festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. the next day, Manila time) with the Skills Challenge followed by the 3-point contest.

The Skills Challenge will feature All-Stars Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, Julius Randal, Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Vucevic. Robert Covington of the  Portland Trail Blazers will also partake in the contest.

Meanwhile, the 3-Point Contest will be headlined by an All-Star lineup of Mike Conley, Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum.

The Dunk Contest, on the other hand, will see Anfernee Simons of the Trail Blazers, Cassius Stanley of the Pacers, and Obi Toppin of the Knicks compete for all the marbles at halftime of the All-Star Game.

Filipino fans can watch the festivities beginning 9 a.m. Manila time on Monday, March 8 at One Sports and NBA TV Philippines.

