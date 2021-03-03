National team pitcher Macasaet signs with Czech baseball league

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine national team member Paulo Macasaet is headed to the next step of his baseball career following his signing with a Czech Republic squad.

Macasaet, a former stalwart for the Ateneo Baseball Team, will be playing with Blesk Baseball in the Czech Baseball Extraliga.

The tournament is the highest level of baseball in the Czech Republic, and is one of the first sports leagues in Europe to restart play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year.

The 2021 season of the tournament is set to tip off on Thursday.

Macasaet's collegiate career was highlighted by a title in UAAP Season 79 where he was named Finals MVP.

A product of the Ateneo High School baseball program, Macasaet was also the league MVP in the UAAP Juniors back in Season 75.

As for his performance with the national team, Macasaet made his debut in international competition in 2015, where he played in the East Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.

He earned an MVP citation where the Philippines placed first in the tournament with a perfect record.

He also suited up for the Philippines in the 2016 World Baseball Classic qualifiers.

Macasaet also represented the Philippines in the Asian Baseball Championships in 2017 and 2019.

He was also a part of the gold medal team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Manila where the Philippines successfully defended their crown.