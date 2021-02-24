Hawaii-born Filipina confident of making it to WNBA

MANILA, Philippines – Having a chance to play for a spot in a WNBA roster can make anyone get cold feet.

But for Filipina Chanelle Molina, it's just like any other day in the gym.

Related Stories Chanelle Molina honored to represent both Philippines and Hawaii in WNBA

A veteran of the sport after starting out her basketball journey early in her childhood, Molina has no qualms about feeling any pressure when she joins the Indiana Fever in their training camp.

Experiencing many ups and downs throughout her career, Molina isn't showing any hesitation in charging towards her dream of playing in the WNBA.

"The game of basketball, I grew up playing it. I eat and breathe it," said Molina.

"I'm very confident in my abilities as a basketball player and I'm super excited to showcase what I got," she continued.

The 22-year-old is a product of US NCAA Division I program Washington State, and was born to Filipino parents in the island of Hilo in Hawaii.

Receiving a second chance to enter the WNBA after the heartbreak of going undrafted out of college, Molina isn't letting any of the pressure get to her.

If anything, the Norrkoping Dolphins guard is inviting the challenge.

"I don't really feel that much pressure, if anything I just I feel very excited," she quipped.

Molina is currently still in Sweden where she plays for Norrkoping in the Basketligan dam and will likely finish her season with them before heading to the US to join the Indiana Fever in training camp.

If she takes a spot in the 2012 WNBA champions' roster, she will be the first full-blooded Filipina to play in the league.