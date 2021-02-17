PVL practice facilities get GAB approval

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League inched closer to being allowed to start practice after the Games and Amusements Board recently approved the three facilities they have identified for use.

No less than GAB chairman Abraham Mitra inspected and gave his nod to the Ronac Gym in Mandaluyong, the Filoil Flying V Centre and the Greenhills West Gym in San Juan Tuesday.

Creamline, BanKo Perlas and Choco Mucho are eyeing to train at Ronac, Petro Gazz at the Filoil Flying V Centre and Peak Form at Greenhills West.

Guest teams Army and Air Force are training at their own military base.

“Chairman Baham (Mitra) was there to come see the venue himself, he has been very supportive,” said PVL president Ricky Palou. “In fact, he has instructed his team to give fill support to the teams and the league.”

The final step for the country’s first professional league to be given the green light is if Mandaluyong and San Juan give their official permission.

Petro Gazz, meanwhile, has offered its San Juan venue to other teams like Bali Pure/Chef’s Classics and newly accepted PLDT and Cignal.

"If the teams are looking for a venue, Filoil said to just call them and they'll try to accommodate them," said Palou.

The PVL is eyeing to start its maiden pro season in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.