After draft heartbreak, US-born Pinay Molina relishes second chance in WNBA

MANILA, Philippines — Despite going undrafted out of college, US-born Filipina Chanelle Molina has another chance to live her dream of being in the WNBA — and she's out to make the most of it.

Having recently signed a training camp contract with 2012 WNBA champions Indiana Fever, Molina eyes to banish the heartbreak of the past where she battled the disappointment of falling short of the WNBA draft last year.

"The Connecticut Suns coach, they actually called me beforehand... They were thinking about drafting me. I was in their list of people to draft," Molina recalled during an Instagram live with Fil-Am Nation Select on Monday (Early Tuesday morning, Manila time).

"I had really high hopes of being drafted by them," she continued. "Come draft day, I don't hear my name getting called,"

This plunged the point guard out of US NCAA Division I Washington State into a slump where she had to battle mentally to keep herself afloat.

"[I was] very disappointed. My sisters actually, they had their phones out and they were ready to record my reaction when I get drafted. That didn't happen," she said.

"[There was] a lot of disappointment, a lot of anger, a whole lot of mixed emotions," she continued.

But the slump didn't last long for the Hilo native, with her agent offering her reprieve with a professional contract with a Sweden pro team.

Representing the Norrkoping Dolphins in the Basketligan Women, Molina has had a breakout season where she averages 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, helping the Dolphins to a respectable 10-6 record where they are currently fifth in the standings.

Her fine play in Sweden, where she plans to finish her season with the Dolphins before coming back to the US for the training camp, propelled her into the Fever's radar.

Now with another try at the WNBA, Molina is not letting it slip from her fingers this time.

"It's my chance to prove them wrong and I can't wait to show out," she said.

If Molina lands a regular season contract with the Fever, she will be the first full-fledged Pinay to play in the WNBA.

Chay Shegog was the first player with Filipino heritage to play in the WNBA with a one-year stint with the Connecticut Sun in 2012.