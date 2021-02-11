ESPORT
WNBA prospect Chanelle Molina opens doors for more Filipina cagers
Chanelle Molina with the Washington State Cougars
Washington State Athletics

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – National team prospect Chanelle Molina may be on the verge of being the first Filipina player in the WNBA but Gilas Pilipinas women’s coach Pat Aquino is confident that more are in line to follow suit, sooner than later.

“It not only opens the door for Filipina girls but representing the Filipinos in an organization like the WNBA will also boost more players like her to develop their skills and work harder,” Aquino, also the Gilas program director, told The STAR.

“I’m proud that she is paving the way to aspiring young Pinay ballers as she takes basketball to greater heights.”

A standout from Washington State in US NCAA Division I, Molina earlier this week opened the floodgates for Pinay dreamers by securing a historic training camp contract with the 2012 WNBA champion Indiana Fever under the tutelage of Marianne Stanley.

The Hawaii-born guard will try to reach greater heights in the next coming months to earn a season roster spot for good before the 2021 WNBA Season kicks off in May.

Fil-Am Nation Select founder Cris Gopez, who has been helping Aquino find Pinay talents in US, also shared the same pride for Molina after its growth from humble beginnings with fellow overseas-based Pinays in the organization.

“We are very proud. It will open the eyes of our grassroots talents. This is huge for our country, especially for women’s basketball,” he said.

