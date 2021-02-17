Athletics chief targets Olympic medal for Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) top brass Philip Ella Juico has high hopes for Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena.
Already having envisioned Obiena with an Olympic medal in his mind, Juico hopes it becomes into reality when the postponed Summer Games unfurl later this year.
"Our target for EJ is a podium finish, preferably gold," quipped Juico during the online Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday.
"But we don't want to put pressure on him," he continued.
The Athletics chief believes that Obiena is on the right path of meeting their goal, with the 25-year-old's recent performances in competitions abroad as the Tokyo Games approach.
Obiena recently reset the national record thrice just this year in three different competitions in Europe.
Most recently, he smashed his own national record by clearing 5.86 meters in a silver-medal performance during the Orlen Indoor Cup in Poland
This was preceded by two gold medal performances in Berlin.
Apart from Obiena, PATAFA hopes two more of their athletes in Kristina Knott and Eric Cray also achieve deep runs in Tokyo.
"For KK (Knot) and Cray, the target is to get to the finals and from there anything can happen," said Juico.
Knot and Cray have not yet officially qualified for the Summer Games, but are expected to secure spots before the qualifying deadline at the end of June.
Obiena, for his part, will compete in another tournament in Poland this Thursday as part of his build up for Tokyo.
Obiena is joined by gymnast Carlos Yulo, and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno as the initial Philippine contingent in the Olympics.
Monitor major updates as we follow developments in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Local media say the panel charged with finding a new Tokyo Olympics chief after a sexism row will begin talks Tuesday, as campaigners urged more transparency in the selection process.
The panel is convening for the first time to choose a successor to 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, who resigned on Friday after his claims that women talk too much in meetings sparked widespread outrage.
It is expected to be made up of eight members, with a 50-50 gender split. — AFP
Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigns after making sexist comments that caused an international outcry with less than six months until the virus-postponed Games.
"My inappropriate statement has caused a lot of chaos... I wish to resign as president as of today," he tells a meeting of Tokyo 2020's council and executive board called to discuss his remarks. — AFP
Foreign volunteers for Tokyo Olympics face coronavirus limbo.
Around 9,600 foreigners in Japan and abroad are signed up for the virus-postponed Tokyo Games, which organizers insist will go ahead this year despite raging infections worldwide.
But they now face an agonising wait for news as tough decisions are made about how to hold the event safely, or at all. — AFP
The pandemic-postponed Olympics will go ahead this summer "however the coronavirus evolves", Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori says, brushing aside doubts about the event.
Organizers, Japan's government and Olympic officials are trying to shore up support for the Games despite a surge in infections around the world, less than six months before the opening ceremony.
Doubts about the Games have grown as countries have been forced to re-enter lockdowns, with large parts of Japan currently under a virus state of emergency, but Mori sounded a confident note. — AFP
Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka on Sunday said she was committed to competing in the delayed Tokyo Olympics, but believed public approval was crucial for the Games to go ahead this year.
Organisers are still adamant the Olympics can be held safely even if the coronavirus is not under control by the time the flame is lit on July 23.
The three-time Grand Slam champion admitted being worried by a recent poll that found 80 percent of the Japanese public were opposed to Tokyo hosting the event this year because of the pandemic. — AFP
