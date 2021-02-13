SBP aiding Kai Sotto's NBA G League return

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Inc. (SBP) is working to help Kai Sotto return to the US in time for him to enter the NBA G League season bubble in Orlando, Florida.

This after the cancellation of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar where Sotto was supposed to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas.

SBP Director for Operations Butch Antonio spoke to former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play on the 18-year-old's plans following the Qatar bubble situation.

"Right now, the plan is to have him (Sotto) go back," said Antonio.

"We're working with him and his group in the US to make sure that there is time for him to join his team at makasali rin siya sa kanyang team sa G League na Ignite," he continued.

The SBP is hopeful that by next week, Sotto's plans will be ironed out.

Sotto initially opted out of the NBA G League bubble to join Gilas for the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers but this was sidelined due to rising cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Qatar.

Prior to the cancellation of the Doha bubble, Ignite coach Brian Shaw said that it was unlikely that Sotto can rejoin the bubble if he played in the qualifiers initially scheduled to begin on February 18.

Hopefully with time still on his side, Sotto can still be able to play even a few games with Ignite.

Without the Philippine big man, Ignite has gone 2-0 in their first two assignments in the G League, beating the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Oklahoma City Blue.