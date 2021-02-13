Fil-Am Green, Ignite go 2-0 in NBA G League

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green and Team Ignite are now 2-0 in the NBA G League after they bested the OKC Blue, 109-103 on Friday (early Saturday in Manila).

Green's fellow prospect in Jonathan Kuminga tallied a game-high 24 points while the Fil-Am guard had 21 markers and five rebounds.

Youngster Isaiah Todd had 12 points off of the bench while Daishen Nix couldn't score a bucket in his 21 minutes of action.

Princepal Singh, who along with Kai Sotto make up two of the international prospects in Ignite, did not see action for the second game in a row.

For the OKC Blue, Chasson Randle paced them on offense with 22 markers.

In their opener on Wednesday, Ignite overpowered the Santa Cruz Warriors, 109-104.

Green also tallied double figures then with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Ignite sees action again on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) against the Raptors 905.

Sotto, for his part, is working with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to hopefully rejoin Ignite in the Orlando bubble after the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Doha were cancelled yesterday.