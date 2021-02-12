SBP confirms cancellation of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Doha

MANILA, Philippines – It's official — the third window for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar has been cancelled.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Inc. (SBP) confirmed the news to the STAR's John Bryan Ulanday Friday morning.

Reports of the cancellation first came out early Friday morning after the Saudi Basketball Federation tweeted that the Doha bubble is a no go due to rising cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Doha was supposed to host the games of Group A, B and E.

This is the second time Gilas' third window stint has hit a snag with the Philippines also cancelling their hosting of the pocket tournament due to travel bans amid the pandemic.

Gilas Pilipinas has been in deep preparation for the third window in their training bubble in Calamba, Laguna.

Per the SBP, FIBA is looking for alternative venues to possibly hold the qualifiers in the near future.