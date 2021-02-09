US-based Pinay signs training camp contract with WNBAâ€™s Indiana Fever

ESPORT
US-based Pinay signs training camp contract with WNBA's Indiana Fever
This undated image shows Filipina basketball player Chanella Molina.
Washington State University

US-based Pinay signs training camp contract with WNBA’s Indiana Fever

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 7:16am

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina may soon find her way into the WNBA.

Chanelle Molina, born to Filipino parents in Hawaii, just signed a training camp contract with WNBA team Indiana Fever.

A former Washington State women’s basketball player, Molina will be vying for a spot in the Fever roster and a legitimate contract with the WNBA.

If she gets to sign with the Fever, she will be the first Pinay in the WNBA.

Molina saw action for a pro team in Sweden before her training camp contract with the Fever.

With Washington State, Molina averaged 12 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per outing.

She posted a career-high performance of 31 points against UCLA back in 2017 and played a total of 77 games with Washington State in the US NCAA Division I.

