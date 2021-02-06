ESPORT
Tokyo-bound Obiena rules Berlin meet, shatters Philippine record anew
Pole vaulter EJ Obiena celebrates his win at the ISTAF Indoor Athletics Meet in Berlin Germany on Friday (Early Saturday, Manila time).
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2021 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena soared to a gold medal finish at the ISTAF Indoor Athletics Meet in Berlin Germany on Friday (Early Saturday, Manila time).

This after he hurdled a personal best 5.80 meter mark in the competition, which also shattered the Philippine indoor pole vault record.

Obiena obliterated the record he himself set just a week ago at the Karlrushe World Indoor Tour Meeting where he cleared 5.62m.

He only finished fifth in that competition.

In Berlin, the 25-year-old made easy work of the 5.42m while needing two attempts to clear the 5.52, 5.62, and 5.72m marks.

He clashed with Germany's Torben Blech for top honors in the 5.80 mark. 

Obiena clinched the gold after clearing the mark with only one try, while Blech needed two attempts to settle for silver.

Fellow German Oleg Zernikel finished third for the bronze medal.

Obiena is one of four Filipino athletes who are bound for the Tokyo Olympics set in Japan later this year.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo, and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno round up the official delegation so far.

