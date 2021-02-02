ESPORT
Meralco confirms trade deal involving Amer for Blackwater's Belo
Mac Belo and Baser Amer
Meralco confirms trade deal involving Amer for Blackwater's Belo

(Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts are set to acquire Blackwater star Mac Belo in a one-to-one player swap with point guard Baser Amer.

Bolts team manager Paolo Trillo confirmed the trade proposal, which reached the PBA office Tuesday for approval.

Belo, a former FEU standout in the UAAP, has been picked by Blackwater in 2016 PBA Rookie Draft as part of its selection in the special draft for Gilas Pilipinas players.

Amer, for his part, is a decorated point guard and was also part of Gilas selections that competed in the 2015 and 2017 Southeast Asian Games. Like Belo, he is also a three-time PBA All-Star.

The trade proposal came the same day as the PBA Commissioner’s Office approved the deal that sent Terrafirma star CJ Perez to San Miguel for Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russell Escoto, Gelo Alolino and two future rookie picks.

