âInactiveâ Pacquiao stripped of WBA 'super' welterweight title
Manny Pacquiao
AFP/File photo

'Inactive' Pacquiao stripped of WBA 'super' welterweight title

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2021 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao is now an ex-champion following the World Boxing Association's move to strip him of its "super" welterweight title.

This after the Philippine senator's inability to defend his title since taking it in July 2019 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Per the WBA, Pacquiao has been named "Champion in Recess" while Cuban boxer Yorden Ugas has been promoted to welterweight “super champion.”

"According to its rule C.14, WBA dictates that champions and their teams are required to know the WBA rules — to understand the regulations. Rule C. 22-24 states that when a champion is unable to defend the belt for medical, legal, or other reasons beyond his control, he may be named champion in recess," said the WBA, per a report from the worldboxingnews.net.

Ugas took to Twitter after he was named the champion, saying he is open to fighting Pacquiao.

"Thanks to the WBA for elevating me to Super Champion and doing the best for the sport. Manny Pacquiao is a legend and he will always be a champion," wrote Ugas.

"But you cannot, according to your story, hijack a championship. This gives fans a chance to see a great unification fight at 147 pounds. I don't want this position for easy fights," he added.

Pacquiao became the WBA’s “super” champion in the 147-pound division after he defeated Keith Thurman. He hasn’t fought since.

