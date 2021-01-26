ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Report: Philippines cancels hosting of FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers
SBP president Al Panlilio
STAR/File

Report: Philippines cancels hosting of FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — In the coronavirus pandemic's latest blow to Philippine sports, the country's hosting of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers this February will be scrapped, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced Tuesday. 

First reported by Tiebreaker Times, the SBP said that the cancellation of the country's hosting of Groups A and C in Clark was due to the travel bans on 33 countries prompted by the emergence of the new coronavirus variant, which is feared by experts to be far more transmissible than the original strain. 

“The SBP wanted nothing else than to be one with the international basketball community as it attempts to bounce back in 2021 after taking a huge hit during the pandemic,” SBP President Al Panlilio was quoted in reports as saying.

"Our commitment to FIBA has never wavered as evidenced by our participation in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain even amidst the difficult circumstances," he added. 

This comes just days after the SBP said on the Power & Play with Noli Eala radio show that the "bubble" training for the Philippine national men's basketball team was in full swing. 

According to the SBP, Japan also had to cancel its hosting of the tournament's Group B, with the Qatar Basketball Federation volunteering to do so in their place.

It is yet unclear which country will take up the hosting of the two groups in the wake of the cancellation, though SBP Special Assistant to the President Ryan Gregorio confirmed in a report by ESPN that the third window will indeed continue overseas. 

"We've constantly communicated with our partners from the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and they have informed us that there would be no exemptions from the current travel restrictions announced by the Department of Foreign Affairs," Panlilio also said.

"We are working with FIBA to look for possible solutions to this situation. We look forward to the day that the SBP welcomes FIBA basketball to our shores again."

FIBA SAMAHANG BASKETBALL NG PILIPINAS SBP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alaska Aces to seek 'best available big man' in PBA Draft
Alaska Aces to seek 'best available big man' in PBA Draft
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
In case nothing comes out of its still idle negotiation with prized anchor Vic Manuel, Alaska will move on and utilize its...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan Queen's Gambit's Marife dela Torre: Adjusting from way up in Canada
Palawan Queen's Gambit's Marife dela Torre: Adjusting from way up in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
It’s easy to get wide-eyed and lost on a team with accomplished chess players, but for Marife dela Torre, she’s...
Sports
fbfb
Leonard, George to miss Clippers game over COVID-19 fear
Leonard, George to miss Clippers game over COVID-19 fear
3 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will miss the team's road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday...
Sports
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao vs Ryan Garcia in the works?
Manny Pacquiao vs Ryan Garcia in the works?
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The 22-year-old Garcia recently expressed his desire to face Pacquiao shortly after his seventh-round technical knockout of...
Sports
fbfb
Justin Chua's second wind in his PBA career
Justin Chua's second wind in his PBA career
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
There is a reason why Justin Chua, after what looked like a journeyman career, has found a home with Phoenix in the Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Sports face vaccine dilemma ahead of Olympics, Euros
Sports face vaccine dilemma ahead of Olympics, Euros
3 hours ago
As Olympic organizers deny reports that the Tokyo Games this summer will be postponed again, they, and other sports bodies,...
Sports
fbfb
BREN Esports rules M2 Mobile Legends
BREN Esports rules M2 Mobile Legends
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
The Philippines continued to shine in the esports scene as BREN Esports ruled the M2 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship...
Sports
fbfb
Valenzuela’s tribute to Kobe
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 26, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s a slogan in Valenzuela City where Deputy Speaker Rep. Eric Martinez, a native son, is honored for his untiring efforts in doing good. It’s “Eric Never Stops.”
Sports
fbfb
Dream matchup between Brady, Mahomes set
Dream matchup between Brady, Mahomes set
15 hours ago
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made NFL history on Sunday to set up a dream home Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes...
Sports
fbfb
Suzara elected to top Philippine volleyball post under new group
Suzara elected to top Philippine volleyball post under new group
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Ramon “Tatz” Suzara returned to his volleyball roots as he was officially elected as president of the new group...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with