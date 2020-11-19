NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
SBP in talks to host FIBA Asia Cup qualifier 'bubble' in Clark City
SBP president Al Panlilio
STAR/File
SBP in talks to host FIBA Asia Cup qualifier 'bubble' in Clark City
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is opening its doors to FIBA come the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in February.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, SBP president Al Panlilio confirmed that they are already in discussions with Vince Dizon of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority for a possible "bubble" to host the games.

Should a hosting bid be awarded to the SBP, Panlilio is considering the same venue as the PBA's bubble in Clark City, Pampanga.

"I think they've done a good job in the PBA bubble," Panlilio said, addressing PBA commissioner Willie Marcial in the press conference.

"We've actually offered FIBA to host the next window in February, and to host some games here, as similar as to what Comm Willie and the PBA hs done in Clark," he added. "We're already starting our talks with Secretary Vince Dizon to make that happen,"

Gilas Pilipinas is set to fly to Manama, Bahrain -- the first host of the bubble windows -- by Sunday for the second window of the qualifiers.

Led by newly named head coach Jong Uichico, a cadet-laden Gilas Pilipinas squad will battle with Indonesia first, a game that was scheduled to be played in Window 1 but was rescheduled.

Meanwhie, Korea and Thailand are listed on the national's schedule on November 28 and 30, respectively. But Korea has since withdrawn from the November window amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The final schedule and 12-man lineup for Gilas in the third window of the qualifiers has yet to be determined.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eala stuns English foe, advances in pro tourney
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Faced with a tough opponent in the tournament opener, Eala showed poise in a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) upset over WTA World No. 249 Francesca...
Sports
fbfb
Donaire won’t take Puerto Rican foe lightly
By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Nonito Donaire, Jr. isn’t taking Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodriguez lightly as he steps up training for their scheduled...
Sports
fbfb
Rest does wonders for Ginebra in Game 1 blowout vs Meralco
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Wary of the Bolts' upset-seeking attitude, Tim Cone's Gin Kings didn't give Meralco any chance of drawing first blood and...
Sports
fbfb
Rajko to unveil ‘stronger’ Indonesia
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 19, 2020 - 12:00am
A late schedule change has made life a little more difficult for the Philippines in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Bahrain on Nov. 27-30.
Sports
fbfb
Warriors' Klay Thompson injured in workout
3 hours ago
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury during a workout on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Fired-up Saso rebounds with solid 65, ties for lead
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
There is something about failure that drives rookie Yuka Saso to succeed.
Sports
fbfb
Jong Uichico named Gilas coach for FIBA Asia Cup November window
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 58-year-old has thrice been the head coach of the national team, the last time during the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in...
Sports
fbfb
Manila Chooks cagers raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Qatar tiff
2 hours ago
Born ready. This is how Alvin Pasaol and the rest of his Manila Chooks TM squad described themselves as they open their ...
Sports
fbfb
Get to know the first 5 picks of the 2020 NBA Draft
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The NBA welcomed the first batch of its latest draftees on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) in an online event amid the novel...
Sports
fbfb
TNT's Troy Rosario vows to help typhoon-ravaged townmates in Cagayan
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Through his wife and fans outside that have launched donation drives, Rosario has already made his presence felt despite being...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with