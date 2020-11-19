SBP in talks to host FIBA Asia Cup qualifier 'bubble' in Clark City

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is opening its doors to FIBA come the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in February.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, SBP president Al Panlilio confirmed that they are already in discussions with Vince Dizon of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority for a possible "bubble" to host the games.

Should a hosting bid be awarded to the SBP, Panlilio is considering the same venue as the PBA's bubble in Clark City, Pampanga.

"I think they've done a good job in the PBA bubble," Panlilio said, addressing PBA commissioner Willie Marcial in the press conference.

"We've actually offered FIBA to host the next window in February, and to host some games here, as similar as to what Comm Willie and the PBA hs done in Clark," he added. "We're already starting our talks with Secretary Vince Dizon to make that happen,"

Gilas Pilipinas is set to fly to Manama, Bahrain -- the first host of the bubble windows -- by Sunday for the second window of the qualifiers.

Led by newly named head coach Jong Uichico, a cadet-laden Gilas Pilipinas squad will battle with Indonesia first, a game that was scheduled to be played in Window 1 but was rescheduled.

Meanwhie, Korea and Thailand are listed on the national's schedule on November 28 and 30, respectively. But Korea has since withdrawn from the November window amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The final schedule and 12-man lineup for Gilas in the third window of the qualifiers has yet to be determined.