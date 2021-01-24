ESPORT
Manny Pacquiao vs Ryan Garcia in the works?
Ryan Garcia (L) wants a shot at Manny Pacquiao
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2021 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hours after Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier in UFC 257, a new potential opponent for Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has emerged.

This after a report by Mike Coppinger of The Athletic that there are already talks between Pacquiao's camp and that of WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia.

Per Coppinger, "preliminary discussions" are going on between the two camps.

The 22-year-old Garcia recently expressed his desire to face Pacquiao shortly after his seventh-round technical knockout of Luke Campbell earlier this year.

"Maybe after Gervonta (Davis), hopefully... Can we share that ring together and please pass that torch to me?" Garcia said.

The defeated McGregor was the most talked-about possible opponent for for Pacquiao, who has not been in the ring since his win over Keith Thurman in July 2019.

Pacquiao, 42, currently holds the WBA "super" welterweight title.

