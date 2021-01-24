Manny Pacquiao vs Ryan Garcia in the works?

MANILA, Philippines — Hours after Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier in UFC 257, a new potential opponent for Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has emerged.

This after a report by Mike Coppinger of The Athletic that there are already talks between Pacquiao's camp and that of WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia.

Per Coppinger, "preliminary discussions" are going on between the two camps.

Sources tell @TheAthletic there are talks regarding a potential bout between Ryan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao. Preliminary discussions at this stage. Pacquiao, 42, hasn’t competed since victory over Keith Thurman in July 2019. He remains a champion at 147 pounds. Garcia at 135 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 24, 2021

The 22-year-old Garcia recently expressed his desire to face Pacquiao shortly after his seventh-round technical knockout of Luke Campbell earlier this year.

READ: Young gun Ryan Garcia wants crack at Manny Pacquiao

"Maybe after Gervonta (Davis), hopefully... Can we share that ring together and please pass that torch to me?" Garcia said.

The defeated McGregor was the most talked-about possible opponent for for Pacquiao, who has not been in the ring since his win over Keith Thurman in July 2019.

Pacquiao, 42, currently holds the WBA "super" welterweight title.