ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Young gun Ryan Garcia wants crack at Manny Pacquiao
Ryan Garcia (L) wants a shot at Manny Pacquiao
Golden Boy Promotions/AFP

Young gun Ryan Garcia wants crack at Manny Pacquiao

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines – Another up-and-coming boxing star in Ryan Garcia wants a piece of Manny Pacquiao.

Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) spoke to US journalist Rich Eisen about his dream to fight the Filipino boxing legend.

The 22-year-old brought up Pacquiao's 2008 fight with Oscar De La Hoya, who is coincidentally Garcia's promoter. He said this was a "passing-of-the-torch" moment from one legend to the next.

Now, with Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO) at 42 years old, Garcia hopes to be the sport’s next big star.

"It's my turn," the WBC interim lightweight champion told Eisen.

"Maybe after Gervonta (Davis), hopefully.... Can we share that ring together and please pass that torch to me?," he said.

The American boxer is coming off a seventh-round technical knockout of Luke Campbell on January 2 to boost his stock.

Garcia, however, made it clear that he wasn't calling out Pacquiao. The young boxer just wants a chance to share the ring with the legend while he still can.

"Manny, I feel like, is the inspiration that makes you a legend... I mean, he came from dirt and [rose] all the way to a Senator in the Philippines? Legend, that's what you call a legend," he said.

Pacquiao has yet to return to the ring since his conquest of Keith Thurman in 2019 for the WBA “super” welterweight title.

BOXING MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The NBA G League Ignite big man posted new "facts" about him on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller captivates Pangasinan hometown
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller captivates Pangasinan hometown
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
With his usual schedule sidelined due to the health crisis, Nethanial has focused his energy on making a difference for his...
Sports
fbfb
Harden finally traded from Houston, heads to Brooklyn in four-team megadeal
Harden finally traded from Houston, heads to Brooklyn in four-team megadeal
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a four-team deal that also involves the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, the former MVP is set to rejoin his former...
Sports
fbfb
Razon keeps Pinoy golf alive
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 15, 2021 - 12:00am
When the pandemic struck last year, Philippine sports took the blow on the chin. Events were suspended.
Sports
fbfb
'Bright and promising' Fil-Am talent pool key for Gilas women's future
'Bright and promising' Fil-Am talent pool key for Gilas women's future
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The talent is so abundant, Aquino said, that it would prove vital to the program's future — with the organization...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Alex Cabagnot sees Duke's De Jesus as first Filipina in WNBA
Alex Cabagnot sees Duke's De Jesus as first Filipina in WNBA
By Luisa Morales | 15 minutes ago
De Jesus is a freshman from Duke University where she currently plays in US NCAA Division I with the Blue Devils. 
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Green's NBA G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga came in at third, with the Washington Wizards forecasted to take the...
Sports
fbfb
Baseball card sells for record $5.2M
Baseball card sells for record $5.2M
1 hour ago
A 1952 baseball card has sold at auction for $5.2 million, auction house PWCC Marketplace said Thursday (Friday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
US NCAA-bound Ella Fajardo bares plans to join Gilas women in 3x3 U-18 World Cup
US NCAA-bound Ella Fajardo bares plans to join Gilas women in 3x3 U-18 World Cup
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Fajardo met with Gilas women's head coach Pat Aquino on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) during the latter's recruitment trip...
Sports
fbfb
Nets confirm Harden blockbuster trade
Nets confirm Harden blockbuster trade
2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets confirmed the arrival of James Harden, saying the signing of the disgruntled Houston Rockets star would...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with