Eala bats for first ITF title against home town bet in Manacor tournament
Alex Eala
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2021 - 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis wunderkind Alex Eala will be hitting for her first-ever ITF title when she plays in the Finals of the W15 Manacor ITF Pro Tournament by the Rafa Nadal Academy Sunday.

After rolling past Hong Kong's Adithya Karunaratne, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals on Saturday, the 15-year-old will go up against hometown bet Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers.

Cavalle-Reimers, 28, dominated her semifinals matchup against France's Leolia Jeanjean.

Eala is off to a great start to the year with a career performance in the Manacor tournament.

In the quarterfinals of the tournament, Eala powered through against the No. 1 seed of the tournament in Australia's Seone Mendez.

In 2020, the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar won her first-ever Grand Slam in the Australian Open Girls' Doubles tournament with Indon partner Priska Nugroho.

She also made it to the semifinals of the French Open Girls' Singles tourney.

Now, Eala is looking to make a statement in the ITF professional circuit.

