Tanduay Rum gets Milwaukee Bucks treatment in Wisconsin
Tanduay Rum and the Milwaukee Bucks recently inked a three-year partnership
Tanduay Rum gets Milwaukee Bucks treatment in Wisconsin

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2021 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tanduay has become an official partner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, and they have the rum to prove it.

To jumpstart their partnership, the two brands created a co-branded package for Tanduay Rum to be sold in Wisconsin early this year.

"We are honored to partner with one of the NBA's best teams and bring our products not just for our fellow Filipinos but for everyone in Wisconsin to enjoy," said Tanduay Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Paul Lim.

Tanduay will begin distributing its products throughout Fiserv Forum, the Bucks' arena, the surrounding Deer District, and in The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill.

The Bulacan-born company will also receive naming rights to an anchor bar on the main concourse of the Fiserv Forum by the 2021-22 NBA season.

"Tanduay has expanded its reach far beyond Asian markets to reach NBA fans around the world by partnering with some of the best teams in the league," said Milwaukee Bucks Chief Business Development Officer Matt Pazaras.

"We hope that Filipino fans will become Bucks fans as we work to win in the NBA championship," he added.

Tanduay and the Bucks have inked a three-year partnership agreement, with the former also continuing its partnerships with the Golden State Warriors and two more NBA teams.

