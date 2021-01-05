SBP submits Gilas wish list to PBA

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is looking at 15 to 20 PBA players for the Gilas Pilipinas pool heading to the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers next month.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league received SBP’s wish list yesterday but per agreement with the SBP declined to name the pros eyed to reinforce the team in the upcoming matches against South Korea and Indonesia.

The names being mentioned include Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra, Matthew Wright of Phoenix, and Bobby Ray Parks, RR Pogoy, Poy Erram and Troy Rosario of TNT Tropang Gilas.

The big Gilas pool of pros and amateurs is set to hold bubble training this month prior to the actual FIBA Asia tournament set for Feb. 17-22 in the Clark bubble.

“We’ll talk with the players in the list first to know if they’re available then they will go through the SBP process,” Marcial told The STAR last night.

The PBA players are reporting back for Gilas duty after missing the second window in Bahrain in November last year while the Philippine Cup was being played at Clark. An all-cadet crew led by Dwight Ramos and Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano carried the fight for the Nationals who swept their two assignments against Thailand.

PBA players who suited up for Gilas in the first window in February last year were Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, Abu Tratter, Justin Chua, Rosario, Erram and Pogoy. They joined forces with the youngsters in a road win against Indonesia, 100-70.

Meanwhile, Marcial sees a deep pool of quality applicants for the Season 46 Rookie Draft, which he expects to reach as far as the fourth round.

Marcial said he anticipates a good crop from the collegiate and semi-pro ranks to beat the Jan. 27 deadline for submission of application and offer their services to the 12 squads.

“Ako, for sure, aabot tayo ng third, fourth round, may pipilian (Personally, I’m sure by third, fourth rounds, teams will still be picking),” Marcial said during the Power and Play program on Radyo Singko.

“Ang dami eh. Katulad ng mga ga-graduate sa UAAP, NCAA, mga nag-MPBL, mga nag-Chooks-to-Go, sabi nila papasok sila,” he said.