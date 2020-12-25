Celtics vs Nets, Lakers vs Mavs headline NBA Christmas Day clashes

MANILA, Philippines — Rivalry clashes will usher in Christmas day in the NBA with five marquee games set for December 25 (December 26, Manila time).

The first game of the day will see last season's Finals contender Miami Heat going up against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

This will be followed by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks clashing with Stephen Curry and the new-look Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will face off with his former team in the Boston Celtics who are led by rising star Jayson Tatum.

The defending champions Los Angeles Lakers, for their part, will seek to bounce back after their opening day loss against the Los Angeles Clippers when they face off with Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks.

In the final game of the day, a playoff rematch between the Denver Nuggets and the Clippers will cap off the league's Holiday hostilities.

No games were held on Christmas eve (December 25 in Manila) to make way for the players' Holiday celebrations with their respective families.