NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Celtics vs Nets, Lakers vs Mavs headline NBA Christmas Day clashes
A clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks will headline the NBA Christmas day games
AFP
Celtics vs Nets, Lakers vs Mavs headline NBA Christmas Day clashes
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Rivalry clashes will usher in Christmas day in the NBA with five marquee games set for December 25 (December 26, Manila time).

The first game of the day will see last season's Finals contender Miami Heat going up against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

This will be followed by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks clashing with Stephen Curry and the new-look Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will face off with his former team in the Boston Celtics who are led by rising star Jayson Tatum.

The defending champions Los Angeles Lakers, for their part, will seek to bounce back after their opening day loss against the Los Angeles Clippers when they face off with Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks.

In the final game of the day, a playoff rematch between the Denver Nuggets and the Clippers will cap off the league's Holiday hostilities.

No games were held on Christmas eve (December 25 in Manila) to make way for the players' Holiday celebrations with their respective families.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Yuka Saso's JLPGA sweep bid gets boost
By Dante Navarro | 21 hours ago
The recent JLPGA announcement kept the Fil-Japanese shotmaker in the hunt for the top two honors although with a full calendar...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson surprises Pinoy frontliners in NBA Philippines web show
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Though having gone through a difficult year of being bombarded by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as multiple...
Sports
fbfb
Meet the Filipino-Norwegian booter tearing up the pitch in Norway
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Born to a Filipino mother and a Norwegian father in Bodo, Norway, Sara Eggesvik has already made a name for herself in the...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics vs Nets, Lakers vs Mavs headline NBA Christmas Day clashes
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Rivalry clashes will usher in Christmas day in the NBA with five marquee games set for December 25 (December 26, Manila ...
Sports
fbfb
Giving is receiving
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 25, 2020 - 12:00am
It is often said that when you give, you receive.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Pinoy is BCF’s year’s best
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Filipino fighter Rolando Dy has given Philippine mixed martial arts a boost in winning the Fighter of the year Honors in the...
Sports
fbfb
Players to be heard on PBA options
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Full bubble or closed circuit? Players are initially divided on what setup they prefer for the PBA Season 46 hostilities in...
Sports
fbfb
Spirit of Christmas
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 24, 2020 - 12:00am
This pandemic has turned the world and our lives upside down.
Sports
fbfb
Looking back on GAB's accomplishments in 2020
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The year 2020 is almost done. While most cannot wait for this pandemic-ridden year to end, there are notable events in the...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson raring to return to NBA action after quick offseason
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Now with a fresh slate and a whole new season ahead of them, Clarkson looks forward to reaching new heights.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with