Jordan Clarkson surprises Pinoy frontliners in NBA Philippines web show

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas this year became extra special for two Fillipino frontliners after a special surprise from none other than Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson.

Though having gone through a difficult year of being bombarded by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as multiple natural calamities, frontliners Jelvin Co and CD Lastimosa will have a little more to celebrate.

In a special episode of NBA Philippines' Facebook show Republika Huddle, Co and Lastimosa were given the special treatment and were surprised by Clarkson who paid them tribute for all the sacrifices both have done for the country amid crisis.

"I just want to say thank you guys, you're the real heroes to be honest with you. You guys keep this thing moving," Clarkson said.

"What you guys do is harder than putting a ball in the basket going out and entertaining. You guys are out there seeing everything and making a change," he added.

Co and Lastimosa are avid NBA fans and are employed as a doctor and a teacher, respectively.

Apart from the special message from the Utah Jazz player, both frontliners were also given NBA Store gift packages as a thank you for all their sacrifices.