NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Pagdanganan recovers, saves 73
Bianca Pagdanganan
Pagdanganan recovers, saves 73
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan checked what could’ve been a disastrous start in the final event of the 2020 LPGA Tour season with a rousing finish as she salvaged a one-over 73 in the CME Group Tour Championship paced by Lexi Thompson in Naples, Florida Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Though she lay eight strokes off the hot-starting American, Pagdanganan’s two birdies in the last three holes at the front netted her a 36-37 card and moved her from near-bottom of the select 72-player field to joint 45th in the $3 million event closing out the pandemic-hit year of the world’s premier ladies tour.

But it would take her a lot of hard work and catching up to do in the next three days to further improve given the kind of start Thompson and a slew of aces had dished out in a day of torrid scoring at the Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold course with 24 players breaking par and nine others matching par 72.

Thompson, who like the ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan and a number of others in the fold had missed the cut in last week’s US Women’s Open, came out smoking with five birdies in the first seven holes, including three straight from No. 2.

She stumbled with a bogey on the ninth but fired three more birdies at the back for a 32-33 card and a one-stroke lead over Dane Nanna Madsen, who shot a bogey-free 66.

American Megan Khang, Korean world No. 2 Sei Young Kim and German Caroline Masson all carded 67s while world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, who earned a ticket here with a joint runner-up finish in the US Women’s Open, bucked a double bogey on No. 3 and a bogey on the 12th with seven birdies to finish with a 68.

Joining her at sixth are Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Cristie Kerr of the US, Swede Anna Nordqvist, Aussie Minjee Lee and Mexico’s Maria Fassi, who outgunned Pagdanganan in a duel of long-hitters.

The 23-year-old Pinay rookie, who had expressed her liking for the Greg Norman-designed layout, fumbled with a bogey on No. 10 where she teed off but broke a run of eight pars with back-to-back birdies from No. 1.

But she mishit her drive on the par-4 third hole. Deeming it went out-of-bounds, she hit a provisional ball to the same direction. After a search, she found the second ball and took a two-stroke penalty for unplayable lie.

She punched out and reached the green in 6 before putting from 18 feet for a triple-bogey.

Reeling from that misfortune, Pagdanganan dropped another stroke on No. 5 but gathered her strength and regained her composure to birdie Nos. 7 and 9.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcial pitches shutout in debut
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Olympic middleweight qualifier Eumir Marcial outlanded tough Andrew Whitfield by a rate of three punches to one and left the...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto reiterates commitment to Gilas Pilipinas
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In a recorded message shown during Thursday's FIBA-Smart partnership press conference, Sotto announced his continued dedication...
Sports
fbfb
Ignite coach heaps praise on Sotto despite limited offensive numbers in scrimmages
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Following a six-point performace from Sotto in Team Ignite's 99-126 loss against G League veterans in their second scrimmage...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto commits to play for Gilas
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto can make his Gilas Pilipinas debut in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers to be hosted by the country...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
'This is what saved me': Drex Zamboanga shares life-changing experience in MMA
By Luisa Morales | 1 minute ago
"Yung MMA ang nagsalba sakin, kaya ako nalayo sa mga away... Dati akong victim ng bullying, yun yung nag-push sakin na magtrain...
Sports
fbfb
Still no pro stints for UAAP athletes, says executive director
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
UAAP student-athletes will still not be allowed to participate in professional leagues without giving up their eligibility...
Sports
fbfb
MVP hailed as Sports Tourism Personality of the Year
11 hours ago
Manuel V. Pangilinan’s moniker as MVP was made all the more accurate during the fourth Philippine Sports Tourism Awards...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan upbeat as CME Championship unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan expects to get going early on a course that suits her game, seeking no less than a strong start and a stronger...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP to be closer to fans on multiple platforms
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The UAAP may have cancelled its 83rd Season due to the pandemic but it is bound for greater heights for the next five years...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with