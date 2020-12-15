NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Thunderstorm halts play in US Womenâ€™s Open
Thunderstorm halts play in US Women’s Open
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - December 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The US Women’s Open goes to a rare Monday finish in Houston, Texas as inclement weather and poor course conditions at Cypress Creek of the Champions Golf Club forced the organizing US Golf Association to move the final round to an extra day.

But whether the delay could work wonders for leader Hinako Shibuno and her closest pursuers only time will tell as the finale promises to be nothing but a thriller with so much, including the juicy $1 million top purse, at stake in the world’s premier women’s golf championship.

Shibuno, who survived a third-round ordeal to hold on to a one-stroke lead over American Amy Olson despite a 74 Saturday for a 209 total, is seeking to become the first player from Japan to win the blue-ribbon event. The ever-smiling 22-year-old shotmaker is likewise trying to become only the third player after Se Ri Park and in Gee Chun of South Korea to win two Majors as their first two LPGA Tour titles.

Shibuno bested the cream of the world crop last year to reign in the British Women’s Open.

Olson, who spiked her first-round leading 67 with an ace, matched par 71 on moving day to threaten at 210. She is hoping to become the first American to earn a first win as LPGA Tour player in the US Women’s Open since Hilary Lunke in 2003.

Moriya Jutanugarn, out to match sister Ariya’s feat in 2018, is just two strokes adrift at 212 after a 72 while Korean Ji Yeong Kim2 produced the best score in a punishing day, a 67 that pulled her from tied 47th to joint third with the Thai ace.

Eight flights, including the championship troika of Shibuno, Olson and Jutanugarn, were stranded while play among the rest of the surviving 66-player field was halted due to an approaching thunderstorm.

They included Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso, who posted an over-card after five holes when play was stopped.

The ICTSI-backed Saso made quite an impression with a 69-71 start to stay in the Top 6 but lost control of her game in the pivotal third round and limped with a 77, dropping to joint 32nd with seven others at 217, eight shots off Shibuno.

But no lead is ever safe in the US Open.

