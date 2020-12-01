SBP hails all-cadet Gilas after Thailand conquest

MANILA, Philippines – The future looks bright for Philippine basketball.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and president Al Panlilio both lauded the all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas’ recent accomplishment in FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain where it swept in two games an all-pro Thailand side.

“Well done, Gilas Bahrain v2020. You have earned the trust and confidence given to you to play there. You not only made us proud, you also supplied a bit of sunshine in what looks like a somber Christmas. Safe travel back,” said Pangilinan, or MVP to all, in a tweet moments after the Filipinos’ 93-69 bashing of the Thais Monday night.

Thanks to the recent feat, Panlilio said he has seen the glimpse of a glorious future as the country braces for the co-hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Indonesia and Japan.

“I’m excited about this pool of young men and see who among them will be remain in 2023 and competing for slots with PBA veterans,” said Panlilio. “It will really be nice to see a split between these young men and some PBA veterans.”

Dwight Ramos and bothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano could be among the players battling for national team spots after the three were stellar in Gilas’ sweep of Thailand.

Ramos, a 20-year-old, 6-5 Ateneo recruit from California, shone the brightest as he led the team with 20 points in a 93-61 win last Friday and then chipped in 13 in the next.

The Gomez de Liano siblings then took charge in the second and combined for 33 points with Javi firing 19 and Juan chipping in 14.

Also coming through with noteworthy performances were Isaac Go, Justine Baltazar and Calvin Oftana.