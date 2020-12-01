NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
SBP hails all-cadet Gilas after Thailand conquest
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and president Al Panlilio both lauded the all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas’ recent accomplishment in FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain where it swept in two games an all-pro Thailand side.
FIBA.com
SBP hails all-cadet Gilas after Thailand conquest
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 2:46pm

MANILA, Philippines – The future looks bright for Philippine basketball.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and president Al Panlilio both lauded the all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas’ recent accomplishment in FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain where it swept in two games an all-pro Thailand side.

“Well done, Gilas Bahrain v2020. You have earned the trust and confidence given to you to play there. You not only made us proud, you also supplied a bit of sunshine in what looks like a somber Christmas. Safe travel back,” said Pangilinan, or MVP to all, in a tweet moments after the Filipinos’ 93-69 bashing of the Thais Monday night.

Thanks to the recent feat, Panlilio said he has seen the glimpse of a glorious future as the country braces for the co-hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Indonesia and Japan.

“I’m excited about this pool of young men and see who among them will be remain in 2023 and competing for slots with PBA veterans,” said Panlilio. “It will really be nice to see a split between these young men and some PBA veterans.”

Dwight Ramos and bothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano could be among the players battling for national team spots after the three were stellar in Gilas’ sweep of Thailand.

Ramos, a 20-year-old, 6-5 Ateneo recruit from California, shone the brightest as he led the team with 20 points in a 93-61 win last Friday and then chipped in 13 in the next.

The Gomez de Liano siblings then took charge in the second and combined for 33 points with Javi firing 19 and Juan chipping in 14.

Also coming through with noteworthy performances were Isaac Go, Justine Baltazar and Calvin Oftana.

FIBA GILAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dominant Gilas sweeps Thailand in 2nd window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Brothers Javi and Juan Gomez de Liano were the offensive sparks for Gilas against the Thais with a combined 33 points.
Sports
fbfb
Jordan has a 'Manila' sneaker. Here's how you can get a pair
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
The Air Jordan IV Retro "Manila" is a limited edition style made specially to represent the Philippines' love for basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-NBA player Andrew Bogut retires
6 hours ago
NBA championship-winning center Andrew Bogut announced his immediate retirement from basketball Tuesday after a 15-year ...
Sports
fbfb
Parks ‘doubtful’ for Game 2
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Statistical points leader Ray Parks Jr. is “highly doubtful” to play for TNT Tropang Giga in tomorrow’s...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect de Jesus earns high praise from Duke coach
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The first-ever Asian to play for Duke University's women's basketball program, de Jesus was touted highly by first-year head...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Delos Santos bests Hungarian foe to bag 25th online karate gold
By Joey Villar | 37 minutes ago
Filipino World No. 1 James delos Santos edged Hungary’s No. 1 kata player Botond Nagy to rule the Katana Inter-Continental...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So takes down World No. 1 Carlsen, tops Skilling Open chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Cavite-born Wesley So showed the world he could challenge for the world title after he brought down the reigning world champion...
Sports
fbfb
Yuka Saso, Bianca Pangdanganan reunite in US Women's Open
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan could be just two of the 156 players who have made it to the exempt list of what has long...
Sports
fbfb
Lascuña eyes sweep of PGT Riviera crowns
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
Tony Lascuña hopes to brandish the form he dished out the first time out and close out the two-tournament Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
The streak that Magnolia’s Mark Barroca cares about
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Magnolia Hotshots guard Mark Barroca played his 450-plus consecutive games in the PBA.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with