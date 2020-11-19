Jong Uichico named Gilas coach for FIBA Asia Cup November window

MANILA, Philippines — Jong Uichico will call the shots a cadet-laden Gilas Pilipinas in the November window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain next week.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced Uichico's post in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

The 58-year-old has thrice been the head coach of the national team, the last time during the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Uichico is no stranger to the national team program, working as assistant coach for Chot Reyes and as recent as Tim Cone's stint during the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

Uichico is joined by SBP program director Tab Baldwin, decorated San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez and TNT Tropang Giga assistant coach Alton Lister.

Rather than seeing their youth as a disadvantage, Uichico is aiming to use his young squad to gain an upper hand.

"They'll give us the energy that we need," said Uichico.

"Yes we might lack experience. yes, we might lack some size. But the energy that they will give us will be a positive advantage that we can use in our games," he added.

The final 12-man lineup for Gilas Pilipinas has yet to be named with all 16 members of the pool set to fly to Bahrain on Sunday.

The all-cadet squad is bannered by former Ateneo stars Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, and current collegiate standouts in Kobe Paras, Dave Ildefonso and Calvin Oftana.