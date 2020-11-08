NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Belingon banners Team Lakay in ONE: Inside the Matrix III
Kevin Belingon (C) will headline an event that will feature stablemates Lito Adiwang (L) and Geje Eustaquio
ONE Championship
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipino fighters from Baguio-based stable Team Lakay will see action in ONE Championship's latest event ONE: Inside the Matrix III on November 13 in Singapore.

In the main event, former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon will face off with John Lineker of Brazil in a mixed martial arts contest.

Joining him is his stablemate and also a former champion in the promotion's flyweight division Geje Eustaquio.

Eustaquio will be going against South korea's Song Min Jong in a catch weight bout (64 kgs).

In the curtain-raiser, another Lakay standout, Lito Adiwang, will face off with Japan's Hiroba Minowa in a strawweight contest. Adiwang is on a five-bout win streak.

Just two weeks ago, fellow Lakay fighter Eduard Folayang suffered a loss against Antonio Caruso in ONE: Inside the Matrix I.

READ: Folayang continues slump, falls to Australian Caruso

His three stablemates will be eager to hoist their banner high with victories come November 13.

