Belingon banners Team Lakay in ONE: Inside the Matrix III

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipino fighters from Baguio-based stable Team Lakay will see action in ONE Championship's latest event ONE: Inside the Matrix III on November 13 in Singapore.

In the main event, former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon will face off with John Lineker of Brazil in a mixed martial arts contest.

Joining him is his stablemate and also a former champion in the promotion's flyweight division Geje Eustaquio.

Eustaquio will be going against South korea's Song Min Jong in a catch weight bout (64 kgs).

In the curtain-raiser, another Lakay standout, Lito Adiwang, will face off with Japan's Hiroba Minowa in a strawweight contest. Adiwang is on a five-bout win streak.

Just two weeks ago, fellow Lakay fighter Eduard Folayang suffered a loss against Antonio Caruso in ONE: Inside the Matrix I.

His three stablemates will be eager to hoist their banner high with victories come November 13.