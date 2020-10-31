Folayang continues slump, falls to Australian Caruso

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Eduard Folayang absorbed another loss, this time against Antonio Caruso on Friday
ONE Championship
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 9:36am

MANILA, Philippines — The struggles continue for mixed martial arts veteran Eduard Folayang after absorbing another loss on Friday.

His fourth loss in five outings, Folayang fell to Australian foe Antonio Caruso via unanimous decision on Friday in ONE: Inside The Matrix in Singapore.

A former two-time ONE Lightweight World Champion, the 35-year-old struggled against the younger Caruso in all three rounds of their contest.

Caruso dropped Folayang on the canvas several times but the Filipino fighter was able to hold on and enabled the fight to go the distance.

Even though the fighter out of Team Lakay was able to get in some shots of his own, Caruso's dominance on the ground and in the striking game were enough to propel the Australian to the win.

This is Folayang's second straight loss after losing to Pieter Buist earlier this year in Manila. The former champion's clash against Caruso was considered as a “must-win” bout.

READ: Eduard Folayang stakes career in ONE: Inside The Matrix

Despite looking down-trodden after another loss, Folayang assured that he still has no plans to throw in the towel just yet.

“I'm not contemplating retirement yet,” said Folayang after the match.

“I'll be back again... better and stronger,” he added.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
