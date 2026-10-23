Estrada hits winner as Knights escape Stags

MANILA, Philippines -- Jimboy Estrada hit a game-winning jumper off the glass to tow the Letran Knights over the San Sebastian College - Recoletos Stags, 91-89, in their NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball clash Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Struggling in the game, Estrada saved the Knights from the upset axe.

After Niel Castor hit a layup that tied things up at 89-all, Letran had 6.5 seconds to go for the win.

The Knights then went to Estrada, who drove to the basket, stopped on a dime, stepped back, and hoisted up a mid-range jumper off the glass, which sank to the bottom of the net.

A heave from John Ynot missed everything as San Sebastian’s clock melted.

Trailing by as much as 17 points, San Sebastian stormed back, getting the lead in the third quarter.

The two teams then traded leads, as the game swung like a pendulum.

Letran led by five, 84-79, with 2:44 remaining after free throws by Denzil Walker.

An 8-2 run by the Stags, capped by a Christian Ricio transition layup, pushed them ahead, 87-86, with 45 seconds to go.

Aaron Buensalida then connected on a point-blank attempt to give the Knights the lead anew, 88-87.

After a missed floater by Vince Segovia, San Sebastian fouled Nat Montecillo, who split his freebies, 89-87, setting the stage for the clutch shots of Castor and Estrada down the stretch.

With the injured Titing Manalili still out, Chad Gammad powered Letran with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists. Buensalida backstopped with 21 markers and six boards, to go with three steals. Estrada and Froilan Reyes provided the spark off the bench with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Caesley Bacani paced the Stags with 24 points, two rebounds and a steal. Ynot added 16 markers, while Segovia, Castor and Ricio produced 13, 12 and 11, respectively.

Letran rose to 7-3 in Group B play, while the Stags dropped to their 10th straight defeat.