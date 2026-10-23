Historic WSL Philippines Pro sets spotlight on world's elite surfers

SIARGAO, Philippines — History crashes onto the shores of this surfing paradise from October 30 to November 8 as the world’s ultimate wave-riders storm the legendary barrels of Cloud 9.

For the first time ever, the country plays host to the World Surf League (WSL) Philippines Pro Championship Tour — surfing’s crown-jewel spectacle — bringing the sport’s most formidable global elite straight into local waters.

At the center of this celebrated gathering presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is a lineup of world-class athletes, each bringing a distinct brand of brilliance to Siargao’s unforgiving reef break.

Leading the men’s division is Brazil’s Yago Dora, the current World No. 1, who arrives in the Philippines with a target firmly on his back.

Celebrated for his seamless blend of high-flying aerial maneuvers and razor-sharp rail work, Dora views heavy, world-class reef breaks like Cloud 9 as the ultimate canvas to prove his consistency under high-stakes pressure.

Joining him from the famed Brazilian Storm are former World Champions Gabriel Medina and Italo Ferreira, two of the sport's most explosive icons.

“This will be a historic moment for Philippine surfing and the CT will usher the sport into a new era. Let it inspire a new generation of athletes. Let the world discover not just our waves, but the vision, ambition, and heart of the Filipino people,’’ said PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio.

The country’s hosting of this global surfing spectacle was made possible through the united efforts of key national agencies with the PSC and PAGCOR — the Department of Tourism (DOT), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Tourism and Events Infrastructure and Safety Administration (TIEZA), and the National Electrification Administration (NEA) in partnership with SIARELCO.

Equally vital was the steadfast support of local leadership. Surigao del Norte Governor Lyndon Barbers, General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga, and Vice Mayor Doc Minmin Sajulga stood at the forefront of preparations, guiding every step with vision and commitment.

Adding even more firepower to the Brazilian contingency are Filipe Toledo and Miguel Pupo with the international men’s field being further elevated by global superstars across the map.

Italy’s Leonardo Fioravanti brings technical tube-riding prowess and European precision to the lineup, while Japan’s Olympic medalist Kanoa Igarashi leverages his tactical sharpness and blinding speed in hollow waves.

Also helping turn the CT into a world-class event were key partners, including the DILG, DBM, CAAP, DOTr, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Ports Authority, Philippine Airlines, TCP and SDMI.

Completing the high-caliber men's roster is American standout Tyler Wright, who brings immense star power, veteran composure, and elite wave-reading abilities to the competition.

The women’s field is every bit as formidable, promising an unforgettable display of speed, commitment and artistic precision.

Australia’s top-ranked sensation Molly Picklum leads the charge, widely recognized across the globe for her aggressive, completely fearless approach when taking on heavy slab conditions and hollow barrels.

She is joined by American prodigy Caroline Marks, whose lethal, powerful backhand attack in steep, technical tubes make her an absolute threat whenever the swell turns on while rising star Erin Brooks brings a breath of dynamic energy and fearless barrel riding that far outstrip her years.

Hawaiian power-surfer Gabriela Bryan thrives in heavy, punishing swells that demand raw strength and absolute commitment, while seasoned veteran Lakey Peterson rounds out the elite field with a career built on tactical mastery, blinding speed, and flawless execution.

Together, these women stand ready to push the boundaries of high-performance surfing in the legendary waters of Cloud 9.

All eyes will be trained on these top-ranked Championship Tour standouts with a total 40 elite surfers (24 men and 16 women) in the field, including the three Filipino surfers — John Mark “Marama” Tokong, Jayuard Alciso and Mara Lopez — competing alongside these international stars. (Pool story)