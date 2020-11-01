NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Thirdy Ravena begins training with Japanese club San-en
Thirdy Ravena's arrival is a welcomed development for San-en NeoPhoenix who have been struggling so far in the Japan B. League with only one win in the season
Facebook/San-en NeoPhoenix
Thirdy Ravena begins training with Japanese club San-en
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2020 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three-time UAAP Champion Thirdy Ravena has officially joined the San-en NeoPhoenix squad in practice after finishing his mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Ravena, who had visa troubles that hindered him from joining the Japan B. League team earlier, will make his professional basketball debut on November 7 against Shimane Susanoo Magic.

The Japanese club welcomed the former Ateneo star with open arms in his first practice with the team.

The team promoted his arrival with a photoshoot and a live interview on messaging app Line.

Having missed a significant part of the B. League season, Ravena will have the tall task of reinforcing San-en which is currently last in the standings.

NeoPhoenix only registered their first win of the season last Wednesday, October 28 after beating Kyoto Hannaryz, 94-75.

