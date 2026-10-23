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Filipino U15 booters begin historic FIFA World Cup bid vs Morocco

Philstar.com
October 23, 2026 | 4:15pm
Filipino U15 booters begin historic FIFA World Cup bid vs Morocco
The roster showcases a wide talent pool spanning from Luzon and the Visayas to North America and Europe.
PFF

MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine Under-15 Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT U15) steps onto the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku, Azerbaijan, to open their campaign against Morocco in the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival on Saturday.

The roster showcases a wide talent pool spanning from Luzon and the Visayas to North America and Europe, with Jordan Tan of Makati FC and Keanefred Cristiane Versales of De La Salle-Zobel guiding the backline in goal.

The defensive wall features Paolo Enrique Fernandez of PAREF Southridge, Juan Carlo Felipe Morales representing FA Manila and Panabo, Davao del Norte, Frank Jonas Oliverio of Makati FC and Negros Occidental, and Matthew Zamora of Arayat FC.

"Representing the Philippines at the first FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival is a milestone for these young players and for our youth program," said Philippine Football Federation President John Anthony Gutierrez.

This historic opening match marks a monumental milestone for Philippine football, as the young squad represents the nation on the global stage in FIFA’s new fast-paced 8v8 tournament format.

"We chose a squad that combines players from our domestic clubs, schools, and regional football associations with Filipinos based abroad. We are proud of all of them, and we ask Filipino fans to support them," said Gutierrez.

Led by head coach Roxy Dorlas, a former national team player and PMNFT U16 head coach, the team brings together homegrown prospects alongside players based in the United States and Spain.

In the midfield, dynamic playmaking duties belong to Micah Alva from Philadelphia, USA, Nathan Caligdong from the football stronghold of Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, John Zhian Enario of FA Manila, Quito Alexander Pascual from the LA Galaxy Academy in the USA, and John Carlo Rendon representing Makati FC and Negros Occidental.

Spearheading the attack are forwards Satriani Alcantara, who plays out of Barcelona, Spain, alongside Cavite products Dan Emmanuel Becera of Trece FC and Josef Adrien Peña of La Salle-Dasmariñas.

To meet FIFA’s mandate of fielding a tight-knit 14-player roster, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) assembled a squad that mirrors both the depth of domestic grassroots programs and the far-reaching extent of the global Filipino diaspora. 

Saturday’s clash against Morocco will be the first of five demanding Group F matches for the Philippines in Baku, setting the stage for a landmark week in Philippine youth sports.

The PMNFT U15’s historic journey to Baku is made possible through the support of the Philippine Sports Commission, alongside private sector partners including Puma, Studio 300, Padel 300, and Anytime Fitness.

They return to action on Sunday, October 25, against Liberia at 6:30 p.m. and then face a quick turnaround on Monday, October 26, taking on Costa Rica at 12:45 a.m. before meeting Belize later that evening at 6:30 p.m.

Dorlas is supported by an experienced technical bench consisting of assistant coaches Tetsuya Tsuchida, who previously served as PMNFT U16 head coach, and Joseph Jino Villarino, a former PMNFT U19 international player.

Gutierrez reaffirmed full confidence in the technical staff, emphasizing their deep understanding of the players and the national development pathway.

The group stage concludes early Tuesday, October 27, with a match against Curacao at 12:45 p.m. (Pool story)

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PFF

PHILIPPINE FOOTBALL FEDERATION
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