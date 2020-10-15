NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Thirdy Ravena leaves for Japan stint
Thirdy Ravena
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Thirdy Ravena leaves for Japan stint
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 10:23am

MANILA, Philippines — After experiencing problems with his visa, Thirdy Ravena is finally en route to Japan for his basketball stint in the B. League.

Ravena, who signed with Japanese club San-en NeoPhoenix earlier this year, posted on his Instagram story on his way to Japan.

"Paalam," Ravena wrote.

The three-time UAAP champion's arrival will be a big boost for NeoPhoenix who have already dropped their first four games of the new B. League season.

It can be recalled that Ravena opted out of the PBA draft in 2019 before his stint with NeoPhoenix was announced last June.

In his final year with the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Ravena was instrumental to the Katipunan's squad 16-0 sweep to the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball title last year.

Ravena is also the only player in the Final Four era of the UAAP to have won three Finals MVP awards.

Prior to his stint with NeoPhoenix, Ravena has already seen international experience with Gilas Pilipinas and Mighty Sports-Philippines.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Erram, Quinahan, Brondial fined for in-play actions inside PBA 'bubble'
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
The PBA has meted fines on Poy Erram of TNT Tropang Giga and NLEX's JR Quinahan following their ejections in the 45th Season...
Sports
fbfb
Slaughter eyed to reinforce Gilas cadets
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at seven-footer Greg Slaughter as a possible reinforcement to Gilas cadets...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena leaves for Japan stint
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ravena, who signed with Japanese club San-en NeoPhoenix earlier this year, posted on his Instagram story on his way to J...
Sports
fbfb
1,600 meals a day; Cone, Guiao learn ‘new norm’
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
So, how does one prepare more than a thousand meals a day inside the PBA bubble?
Sports
fbfb
Slaughter eyed to boost Gilas cadets in 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at seven-footer Greg Slaughter as a possible reinforcement for the all-cadet...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Alex Eala earns praise from Rafael Nadal after French Open stint
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Nadal, who recently won his 13th French Open title for his 20th career Grand Slam, congratulated the 15-year-old on twitter...
Sports
fbfb
Bolts rebound, repulse aces
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Meralco rebounded from its opening booboo in the PBA bubble with a morale-boosting 93-81 triumph over Alaska Milk yesterday...
Sports
fbfb
Kiefer, Manuel honor Kobe; Wright sports Nadal look
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
NLEX’s Kiefer Ravena and Alaska Milk’s Vic Manuel are both Kobe Bryant fans, switching to jersey No. 24 to honor...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan makes big leap in world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan, who came into the Women’s PGA Championship way down at No. 712 in the world rankings, came out of...
Sports
fbfb
Saso out to regain winning touch
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Out of the title chase the last five tournaments, two-leg winner Yuka Saso tries to snap out of a slump and end a string of...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with