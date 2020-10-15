Thirdy Ravena leaves for Japan stint

MANILA, Philippines — After experiencing problems with his visa, Thirdy Ravena is finally en route to Japan for his basketball stint in the B. League.

Ravena, who signed with Japanese club San-en NeoPhoenix earlier this year, posted on his Instagram story on his way to Japan.

LOOK: @ThirdyRavenaaa is officially heading to Japan to play for San-en NeoPhoenix at the B. League as their first Filipino import.



The club will surely benefit from Ravena’s arrival after dropping their first four games of the season | @StarSportsHub @mluisamorales_ pic.twitter.com/piDcoN39aZ — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) October 15, 2020

"Paalam," Ravena wrote.

The three-time UAAP champion's arrival will be a big boost for NeoPhoenix who have already dropped their first four games of the new B. League season.

It can be recalled that Ravena opted out of the PBA draft in 2019 before his stint with NeoPhoenix was announced last June.

In his final year with the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Ravena was instrumental to the Katipunan's squad 16-0 sweep to the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball title last year.

Ravena is also the only player in the Final Four era of the UAAP to have won three Finals MVP awards.

Prior to his stint with NeoPhoenix, Ravena has already seen international experience with Gilas Pilipinas and Mighty Sports-Philippines.