How Filipino fans can watch 'ONE: Inside the Matrix'

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship returns to Singapore with its biggest event of the year in "ONE: Inside the Matrix" on October 30.

Featuring four world title contests, "Inside the Matrix" will see ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La N Sang defending his middleweight title against Reinier de Ridder of The Netherlands in the main event.

Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang will be featured in the second bout of the night, going up against Antonio Caruso of Australia in a Lightweight mixed martial arts bout.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the event live on One Sports+ starting at 8:30 p.m., while a delayed telecast will be available on One Sports at 9:00 p.m..

The next day, TV5 will air a replay of the event at 11 p.m..

Other contests on Friday include ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee defending his title against Iuri Lapicus of Moldova, while ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen clashes against title contender Thanh Le of Vietnam.

ONE Women's Strawweight titlist Xiong Jing Nan will also be taking on Singapore's Tiffany Teo in a grudge match for the strawweight belt.