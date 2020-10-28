NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
How Filipino fans can watch 'ONE: Inside the Matrix'
Eduard Folayang
ONE Championship
How Filipino fans can watch 'ONE: Inside the Matrix'
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship returns to Singapore with its biggest event of the year in "ONE: Inside the Matrix" on October 30.

Featuring four world title contests, "Inside the Matrix" will see ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La N Sang defending his middleweight title against Reinier de Ridder of The Netherlands in the main event.

Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang will be featured in the second bout of the night, going up against Antonio Caruso of Australia in a Lightweight mixed martial arts bout.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the event live on One Sports+ starting at 8:30 p.m., while a delayed telecast will be available on One Sports at 9:00 p.m..

The next day, TV5 will air a replay of the event at 11 p.m..

Other contests on Friday include ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee defending his title against Iuri Lapicus of Moldova, while ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen clashes against title contender Thanh Le of Vietnam.

ONE Women's Strawweight titlist Xiong Jing Nan will also be taking on Singapore's Tiffany Teo in a grudge match for the strawweight belt. 

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PFL kicks off season after delay
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Initially slated to begin last Sunday, the PFL was forced to wait a few days due to inclement weather brought by Typhoon Quinta...
Sports
fbfb
'Not in my vocabulary': Eduard Folayang dismisses retirement talks
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The two-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion, already at 35-years-old, has long been considered close to hanging up...
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix’s Abueva thanks supporters after rousing return
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A comeback highlighted by a near triple-double performance of 21 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists against the NLEX Road...
Sports
fbfb
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos justifies World No. 1 ranking with record 17th gold
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
World No. 1 Filipino karateka James delos Santos came through with a historic performance in capturing his 17th gold medal...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Olympic-bound Obiena resumes training after month-long break
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Tokyo-bound Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena has returned from a one-month break to regular training last Monday with an eye...
Sports
fbfb
‘Dark horse’ Valientes eye surprise wins in last leg of Chooks 3x3 tiff
1 hour ago
After making it to the semifinals in the first leg and couple of playoff runs the following legs, the Valientes are aiming...
Sports
fbfb
Many-time world junior golf champ raves over Bianca Pagdanganan
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
In Bianca Pagdanganan, former Junior World champ Carito Villaroman didn’t only spot a power but also a future star...
Sports
fbfb
Santillan hits game-winning free throw as Zamboanga escapes Butuan
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
With the game tied at 20-all, the 6-3 Santillan was just in the right place at the right time as he plucked the offensive...
Sports
fbfb
RoS' Caloy Garcia rains praise on Nambatac, Belga after OT win over Ginebra
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Lauding a team effort that helped the Elasto Painters gain solo second in the PBA standings, Rain or Shine tactician Caloy...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with